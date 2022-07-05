Enosi Therapeutics Partners with Danuo Science Group to Accelerate Multiple Therapeutic Programs

Danuo Science Group have licensed the rights to two Enosi therapeutic programs for Greater China

DOVER, Del., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enosi Therapeutics, a Delaware Corporation, focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases, has announced a partnership with Danuo Science Group, based in Hong Kong, to further develop two products currently in Enosi's pipeline for Greater China.

Enosi's Growth Factor Trap (EN-2000 Program) and TNFR1 Blocker (EN-1000 Program) were licensed as part of the partnership. Both programs have the potential to be used as cross-over drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. EN-2000 blocks inflammatory growth factors that drive cancer and rheumatoid arthritis while EN-1000 is a specific blocker of TNFR1, which Enosi believes may be useful in treating autoimmune disease, cognitive disorders and other disorders. Enosi's programs are intended to help the 50% of cancer and autoimmune disease patients that do not benefit from current therapies.

Danuo will provide $5M in upfront licensing fees and certain conditional funding. With technical support from Enosi, Danuo will fund development in China and provide Enosi with data to use in its own filings in ROW. Including up-front payments, Enosi estimates the value of this collaboration to be more than $100M as the Company moves through the discovery and development phases of its treatments. Both Enosi and Danuo expect the first patient to be treated in China within the next 2-3 years.

Enosi Therapeutics is a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company was founded by Professor Sir Marc Feldmann, who discovered anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapy as an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases (Lasker Award, 2003); and Dr. H. Michael Shepard, whose research in humanized antibodies created the first monoclonal antibody therapy targeting oncogene encoded-proteins (Lasker award, 2019). Enosi Therapeutics combines expertise in cancer and autoimmune diseases with Executive Chairman Dr. James N. Woody's unique combination of medical, scientific and management expertise to expand therapeutic options. To learn more about Enosi Therapeutics visit www.enosi-life.com .

