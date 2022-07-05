CAREER PATHWAYS IN WATER, WASTEWATER MANAGEMENT INDUSTRIES EXPANDED WITH WAYNE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT AND BAY COLLEGE PARTNERSHIP

DETROIT, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD) and Bay College are in partnership discussions to increase opportunities in building a pipeline to careers in the water and wastewater management industries in Michigan.

Skilled water and wastewater management workers are in high demand. The industry is short more than 10,000 workers nationwide in an industry that is critical to public health, environmental health, and natural resource management.

"We are excited to work with Bay College to expand opportunities and to strengthen the knowledge and innovation around such a critical area in our state," said WCCCD Vice Chancellor for Educational Affairs Dr. David Beaumont.

The partnership between WCCCD and Bay College, located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, would aim to assist with current increased interest, opportunities and access to programs that train technicians and build pipelines to careers in the water and wastewater management industries in Michigan through articulation of courses and degree programs. A final partnership agreement is anticipated in July and expands Bay College's partnerships to southeast Michigan.

"The unique opportunity for WCCCD and Bay College to partner together to support an industry that is critical to all of us is very exciting," said Bay College Vice President for Business, Technology, Allied Health and Workforce Training Cindy Carter.

WCCCD offers a College Certificate in Water and Environmental Technology (WET) where students study water and wastewater treatment processes, and are introduced to topics that include water chemistry, microbiology, toxicity, and pollution prevention. Bay College offers a Water Resource Management Associate's degree designed for specialized training in water and wastewater treatment theory and application to both entry-level personnel and those already in the field.

Bay College has an enterprising partnership with Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) supported by a national $3.8 million U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant for the West region of Michigan. Separately, Wayne State University recently announced a $584,114 contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) to develop a research project that would address the critical shortage of technicians and engineers for water utilities nationwide.

Partnership discussions with Bay College is one of many efforts by WCCCD to increase interest, exposure and access to STEM fields as well as developing a talent pipeline to workforce for in-demand, high-wage fields with immediate needs.

About WCCCD:

WCCCD, one of the largest urban community colleges in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations and specialty campuses, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center, the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center, and the Outdoor Careers Training Center. The District serves students across 36 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of innovative programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. www.wcccd.edu.

