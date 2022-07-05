5 Tips to Maximize Your Garden's Potential From Backyard Farming Supply

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardening can be an incredibly rewarding hobby, and it's one that the whole family can enjoy. However, many people have trouble getting started or don't know how to maximize their garden's potential. To help you with this, here are five quick tips from Backyard Farming Supply (BFS) that will help you get the most out of your gardening time, no matter what type of gardener you are!

A 5-minute routine can make a big difference in the health of your garden

Start With Good Dirt

A good foundation is the key to any successful garden. Nothing will kill a garden faster than bad soil, so start with the best soil you can find. Through their network of partners, Backyard Farming Supply can help supply you with top-notch dirt. You can also add to your soil with compost, which you can either make yourself using food scraps and a little time, or purchase through the BFS network. This helps enrich your dirt as well as build great nutrient value in the soil. Lastly, feel free to add additional organic soil amendments to provide long-term nutrition.

Get Clean Water

Before you even start thinking about plants, it's critical that you use water filtration and ionization processes so your water quality is optimized for plant growth. Plants can only absorb as much nutrition from their water and soil as what exists in their environment. If your plants don't have a proper pH balance or sufficient amounts of calcium, phosphorus, and potassium, then they are unlikely to be as healthy or grow at their best. Bottom line: check your water before you get started with planting/growing! The BFS network can provide water filtration/ionization options for everyone from the small gardener to the commercial farmer and everyone in between.

Focus on Good Organic Plant Food

There's a lot that goes into a garden; not just seeds and planting, but also maintenance. Before you get started on your garden, you'll want to have all of your supplies together: tools, fertilizer and other organic products from Backyard Farming Supply. Organic fertilizer products from BFS and the BFS network will ensure a happy and healthy garden throughout your garden's growth periods. Making organic gardening simple and easy is the name of the game!

Water Less, But More???

Oftentimes, it's the simple things in gardening that make the biggest difference. Watering frequency, water consistency and nutrient concentration all play a role in how well your plants grow. Plant roots need oxygen and nutrients to thrive, so when watering your garden you should always keep this in mind. The best way to ensure proper moisture levels is by using irrigation emitters and a good consistent irrigation system. Timing is also an important factor for watering correctly- as plants can't survive without sufficient access to fresh air, soil-based microbes will be unable to thrive if overwatered!

The best way to describe it is like this; you want to do more frequent waterings with less water each time. You want your soil consistency like a moist brownie. It needs to be soft, slightly squishy, yet airy and light. Too much water and it becomes like heavy mud, too little water and it becomes dry and dusty. You want it "just right", somewhere in the middle.

5 min a day makes plants go...YAY!!

A 5-minute routine can make a big difference in the health of your garden. Think about it - if you spend 5 minutes a day in your garden, that's 25 minutes each week, 150 minutes each month, and 2 hours every year. That's enough time to keep your plants thriving with the right nourishment. The first step is to identify what plants need for their specific growing needs. For example, some plants need lots of water but others might be more drought tolerant so choose accordingly. It's important to understand how much sun is required by different plants which vary depending on climate and geography so adjust accordingly by adding shade cloth or stakes where needed as well as providing a barrier from cold winds at night by layering plantings with taller ones below and shorter ones above.

