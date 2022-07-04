Ignitho names former Cognizant, Mindtree exec as Chief Delivery Officer; to grow its India presence in Chennai to 500

NEW YORK and CHENNAI, India, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignitho Technologies, a US headquartered data science and digital engineering company, has named Ramesh Ramaswamy as its Chief Delivery Officer. Ramesh brings to Ignitho more than two decades of delivery leadership experience and was with Cognizant and Mindtree for close to a decade each, playing key leadership roles in delivery and account management. His core experience is in driving large-scale IT programs, setting up and growing businesses, and increasing operational efficiency. Ramesh will nurture Ignitho's client relationships as well as develop high-performance teams as the company gets ready to cross INR 100 Crore ($15 million) in revenue by 2023. Ramesh will also drive Ignitho's India team expansion plans in Chennai to 500. Ignitho sees the expansion of its India operations as critical to sustaining its rapid growth and has also lined up plans to move to a larger development center in Chennai.

Welcoming Ramesh Ramaswamy to the leadership team, Joseph Olassa, CEO says, "Ignitho will hugely benefit from Ramesh's delivery expertise and industry experience, which enabled him to deliver successful digital engagements for an enviable list of clients over the years in the US and Europe. Ramesh will also collaborate with our CTO, Ashin Antony in building industry-leading expertise in data science, AI, automation, and product engineering at Ignitho." Scott Nugent, Chief Commercial Officer added, "As Ignitho continues to onboard Fortune 500 and Nasdaq listed companies as clients in North America and Europe, our customer-centric leadership and industry expertise will continue to be key differentiators, something Ramesh will augment. In addition, we are looking at Ramesh to further ramp up our India team in Chennai via the amazing tech talent pool available to us in the region, to fuel our growth plans."

Sharing his excitement at joining the leadership team, Ramesh Ramaswamy says, "Ignitho is today seen as a challenger vendor and a strategic partner in data science, AI, automation, and product engineering services. Ignitho's engagement model delivers tier-1 service quality with the agility, accessibility, and innovation-focus of a scale-up. Having proven the model, we have now lined up plans to disrupt the pure-play IT services industry using our AI-led Digital Engineering capabilities. As Ignitho continues to aggressively expand into the US and European markets, I'm looking forward to giving impetus to this momentum. In addition, I'm also looking forward to ramp-up our data science and digital engineering team at our India Development Center in Chennai."

Established and led by industry veterans from top-tier IT services companies like Cognizant and Mindtree, Ignitho has built an enviable track record of being a challenger vendor in data science and digital engineering services. Ignitho's POD-based teams come with a product engineering mindset and discipline in agile delivery, enabling digital agility and business growth for its clients. In addition, Ignitho's parent company, Nuivio Ventures Inc, brings together an ecosystem of innovative enterprises, early-stage investors, and passionate entrepreneurial professionals to build software platforms and products. In addition, the unique model of entrepreneurship via Nuivio Ventures provides like-minded professionals a platform to fuel their startup dreams.

Ignitho, a Nuivio Ventures company, delivers Data Science and Digital Engineering solutions, taking Enterprises from ambition to success in the Data Led, Cloud Enabled, Digital Economy. Ignitho's POD-based project teams come with a digital engineering mindset and discipline in agile delivery, enabling accelerated business growth for its clients. Ignitho's engineering services are powered by its Innovation Labs, which leverages the Frugal Innovation methodology co-developed with Jaideep Prabhu, Professor at the University of Cambridge. Headquartered in the USA, Ignitho services its customers through its primary offices in New York and London, with additional offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

