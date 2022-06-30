'US Ghost Adventures' Founder and Marine Corp Veteran Launches 'Ghosts of Liberty' to Provide Training, Equipment and Supplies to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Zaal, veteran, entrepreneur and owner of US Ghost Adventures , today announced the launch of Ghosts of Liberty , a private group of U.S. veterans formed to support volunteers in Ukraine through financing supplies and equipment and providing training.

Ghosts of Liberty's mission is to equip and train small groups of Ukrainians to defend themselves and their families

Ghosts of Liberty's mission is to equip and train small groups of Ukrainians with the means to defend themselves and their families; and to financially assist veterans who want to aid in training or fighting. The organization has been privately funded by Zaal but is accepting donations and volunteers at ghostsofliberty.com.

"There are times when we must act, no matter how small, to defend against the evils of our time," commented Zaal. "Putin aims to rebuild the Russian Empire, starting by erasing the Ukrainian identity and people. As Ukrainians continue to fight for their right to exist, they need all the help they can get. We can make a difference. I'm happy to do my part to support Ukraine."

Shortly after the invasion, Zaal made donations to the country's defense fund and searched for other ways to help, like purchasing first aid kits and other supplies. After discussing the needs with his friend in Ukraine, Ivan, whom he graduated from business school with in 2012, he created Ghosts of Liberty.

Ivan, a real estate developer, was living in Kyiv with his wife and two children until the invasion when they left the country and Ivan was called into the Territorial Defense forces. He was given a brief, several day introduction course, a rifle, and some ammunition. Because of his Marine Corps experience, Zaal was asked to do more than provide support from afar, but to come to Ukraine and train Ivan's group and an Army contingent. Through Ivan, Lance was introduced to a member of the Ukrainian Parliament working with Ukrainian Special Forces and Alpha Group, and a Ukrainian Spetsnaz group focusing on counterintelligence and combat operations.



To support Ivan and the local forces, Lance went on to train 80 men in both the Army and Territorial Defense Forces, and supply 80 sets of plate carriers equipped with magazine pouches, first aid kits, grenade pouches, body armor, and some Kevlar helmets. To support the Special Forces, he purchased night vision scopes for their machine guns and rifles, bipods, and more.

After returning to the U.S. in late April, after spending a month in Ukraine and financing over $40,000 in supplies, Zaal knew he needed to find a way to continue to help.

"During my visit in Ukraine, I helped lead a three-week training course focused on infantry skills. I was honored to have the opportunity to get to know the men and learn Ukrainian culture, history, and perspectives," said Zaal. "I'm proud of the progress they made, humbled by their courage, and saddened by their sacrifices. Watching the men make what may be their final goodbyes to their children and wives felt unfair as I was leaving. I originally wanted to keep Ghosts of Liberty quiet, but now we're seeking more support from the public as the conflict continues."

Zaal served in the Marine Corps infantry from 2002 to 2006 and completed three deployments, including two in Iraq. Later, Zaal graduated Cum Laude from The College of William and Mary in 2009, where he studied International Relations and Economics. He later earned a master's in business from the College in 2012, where he met Ivan. Before starting his business, he worked for Booz Allen Hamilton and Oracle Corporation.

About Ghosts of Liberty

Ghosts of Liberty is a private group of U.S. veterans who believe in liberty and the freedom of people everywhere from tyranny. The group is actively working to supply and train small numbers of citizens in Ukraine with the means to defend themselves and their families. While government aid has been great, there are still many Ukrainians without access to arms, supplies, and specialized training. Ghosts of Liberty hopes to address that gap by training the trainers and empowering small teams with what they desperately need to help fight back.

For more information or to support the Ukraine effort, visit GhostsofLiberty.com.

