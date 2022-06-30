MAIN LINE HEALTH NAMES NEW PRESIDENT OF LANKENAU MEDICAL CENTER

Katie Galbraith, MBA, brings a successful track record of advancing health equity, access and growth —areas strategically important to Main Line Health

RADNOR, Pa., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Line Health has named Katie Galbraith, MBA, FACHE, who built a track record of success and innovation with the Duke University Health System, as the new president of Lankenau Medical Center. She will succeed Phillip D. Robinson, FACHE, who has delivered transformational leadership to Lankenau for the last 12 years and announced earlier this year he was retiring, in September.

We are thrilled Katie Galbraith is joining Main Line Health as the next president of Lankenau – Jack Lynch

Lankenau is an award-winning 389-bed acute care, Level II Trauma Center and teaching hospital in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. It is part of Main Line Health, a system serving Philadelphia and its western suburbs.

Galbraith joins Lankenau from Duke Regional Hospital, in Durham, North Carolina, where she has served as president since 2014. She brings a wealth of progressive experience in hospital operations, strategy, marketing, and corporate communications, with over 25 years serving in world-class academic health systems. She joined Duke as public relations manager for Duke Children's Hospital in 1996 and moved to Duke Regional in 2001 as director of marketing and corporate communications. Other roles have included chief marketing and business development officer, chief hospital operations and business development officer, and vice president/COO.

"We are thrilled Katie Galbraith is joining Main Line Health as the next president of Lankenau Medical Center and a member of the Senior Leadership Team," said Jack Lynch, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Main Line Health. "Katie's acumen and accomplishments in safety, quality, equity and performance metrics in care delivery and patient access will be assets that will help our System continue along its outstanding trajectory. Lankenau Medical Center has consistently been named one of the best hospitals in the region and draws patients from around the nation for its top-rated programs including the Lankenau heart Institute, and colon cancer surgery. It is home to internationally respected academic programs, medical staff, clinical research and education. Our outgoing president, Phillip Robinson has been a kind, compassionate and innovative change-maker for Lankenau and Main Line Health. We will miss him tremendously, always consider him part of the Main Line Health family and appreciate his support in this transition."

Galbraith was instrumental in helping Duke Regional achieve US News & World Report's ranking in the top 12 of more than 100 hospitals in North Carolina. Other achievements include the following:

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services five-star hospital in 2019 and 2020; four-star hospital in 2021

Health system Magnet designation in 2014, 2018; hospital Magnet designation from 2008

Vizient 2021 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award for Complex Care Medical Centers

North Carolina Award for Excellence in recognition of the hospital's commitment to continuous improvement and learning as part of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program

Recognition as a leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality by The Human Rights Council since 2013

Earned No. 2 nationwide in 2022 Lown Institute Hospitals Index

Galbraith has been committed to safety, quality, equity and social justice throughout her career. In addition to serving as president, she served for 18 months as interim head of community health for Duke University Health System. She served as a trusted adviser and community partner, strengthening relationships and building collaboration with local government, community leaders and faith-based organizations.

"Katie's work in community outreach will be of tremendous value to our ongoing mission and goals of partnering with our colleagues and neighbors near and far," said Barbara Wadsworth, DNP, RN, FAAN, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Main Line Health. "Healthcare has never been more dynamic, its current challenges never greater, and serving the full needs of patients and families never more important. We welcome Katie to the Main Line Health family and appreciate her depth of knowledge, experience and enthusiasm for the work ahead."

Galbraith brings experience in growing and expanding programs, services and facilities. She oversaw the largest construction project in the history of the hospital, a $102.4 million Behavioral Health Center and Emergency Department expansion. "I am delighted to be joining the Lankenau and Main Line Health team. This is an outstanding opportunity to be part an organization with a strong commitment to excellence, to people and to community, and I look forward to serving," said Galbraith.

Galbraith received her bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and MBA from Elon University. She is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Galbraith starts in September.

About Lankenau Medical Center

Lankenau Medical Center, the largest of the hospitals within Main Line Health, is recognized as a national leader in advancing new options to diagnose and treat illness, protect against disease and save lives. Located on a 93-acre campus just outside of Philadelphia, Lankenau Medical Center is a 389-bed, not-for-profit teaching hospital that includes one of the nation's leading cardiovascular centers; the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, one of the few freestanding hospital-associated research centers in the nation; and the Annenberg Conference Center for Medical Education, that trains over 150 new physicians each year through nationally ranked residency and fellowship programs. Lankenau has received both regional and national recognition for its excellence in providing state-of-the-art, quality care. Lankenau Medical Center has been named among the top 10 hospitals in Pennsylvania and top five in the Philadelphia metro area in U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals 2019–20, and was ranked as high-performing in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, colon cancer surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery and nephrology. Lankenau has achieved The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for stroke care and breast cancer care and is one of the nation's Top Performing Hospitals for heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia and surgical care. Lankenau has also been ranked for multiple years as one of the top 50 cardiovascular hospitals in the nation by Truven Health Analytics. Lankenau has also earned the highest distinction for excellence in nursing care, the American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet® designation.

About Main Line Health

Founded in 1985, Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system serving Philadelphia and its western suburbs. Main Line Health's commitment—to deliver advanced medicine for treating and curing disease, playing an important role in prevention and disease management as well as training physicians and other health care providers—reflects our intent to be the region's premier choice for clinical care, research, and education. A team of more than 10,000 employees, 3,000 nurses and 2,000 physicians care for patients throughout the Main Line Health System.

At Main Line Health's core are four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals—Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital—as well as one of the nation's premier facilities for rehabilitative medicine, Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital.

Main Line Health also includes Mirmont Treatment Center for drug and alcohol recovery; Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice, which includes skilled home health care, hospice and home infusion services; Main Line Health Centers, primary and specialty care, lab and radiology, and other outpatient services located in Broomall, Collegeville, Concordville, Exton, King of Prussia and Newtown Square; Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, a biomedical research organization; and Main Line HealthCare, one of the region's largest multispecialty physician networks.

Main Line Health is the recipient of numerous awards for quality care, and service, including U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals, System Magnet® designation; the nation's highest distinction for nursing excellence and the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) Excellence Award. Main Line Health is committed to creating an environment of diversity, respect, equity, and inclusion, has proudly received awards in this area and has embraced the American Hospital Association's #123forEquity Pledge to Act to eliminate disparities in care. We are dedicated to advancing patient-centered care, education, and research to help patients stay healthy and live their best lives.

