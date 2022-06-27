Lancium Names Three Independent Directors to its Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancium, Inc., an energy infrastructure and technology company which advances the decarbonization and stability of the electric power grid, today announced the appointment of three independent directors to the Board: Patrice Merrin, who will serve as Lead Independent Director and Chair the Nominating and Governance Committee, Clint Freeland, who will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee, and Sue Taylor, who will serve as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

Lancium's Board will now be comprised of seven directors, four of whom are independent.

"I am thrilled to welcome Patrice Merrin, Clint Freeland and Sue Taylor to our Board," said Michael McNamara, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Lancium. "Patrice brings deep board experience and is frequently cited as an expert on several corporate governance topics, including ethics, compliance, diversity, and independence. Clint has an extensive background in building world-class finance organizations for global businesses, and he also brings significant power industry experience. Sue brings decades of information technology, human capital management and business transformation experience. Patrice, Clint and Sue are truly impressive additions to Lancium's Board. We look forward to benefiting from their insights and guidance as we advance our innovative technologies to further the energy transition."

Brief biographies for Ms. Merrin, Mr. Freeland and Ms. Taylor as well as the four members currently serving on the Lancium Board are available below:

Patrice Merrin joins Lancium's Board as lead independent director and Chair of the Nominating and Governance committee. Ms. Merrin is currently non-executive Chair of Metals Acquisition Corporation. Since 2014, Ms. Merrin has served as an independent, non-executive director of Glencore plc, a global commodity trading and mining company based in Switzerland, and, over time on a variety of other public boards including Detour Gold Corporation (Chair), CML Healthcare (Chair) and Arconic Inc. Ms. Merrin has also served as director of the Alberta Climate Change and Emissions Management Corporation, a member of the Canadian Advisory Panel on Sustainable Energy Science and Technology and a member of Canada's Roundtable on the Environment and the Economy.

Clint Freeland joins Lancium's Board as Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Freeland is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Mosaic, one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Prior to joining Mosaic, Mr. Freeland served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dynegy Inc. until Dynegy's merger with Vistra Energy Corp. Prior to Dynegy, he served as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Senior Vice President—Strategy and Financial Structure at NRG Energy.

Sue Taylor joins Lancium's Board as Chair of the Compensation Committee. Ms. Taylor is currently on the Board of Boise Cascade, one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, where she serves on the Audit Committee. Most recently, Ms. Taylor served as Chief Information Officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Prior to joining the Gates Foundation, Ms. Taylor was Vice President of Applications and the Project Management Office at Honeywell Automation and Control Solutions. Before its acquisition by Honeywell, she served in a number of leadership roles at Intermec including Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resource Officer, Business Transformation.

Prashant Gupta is a Co-Founder and a member of the Board of Directors of Lancium. Mr. Gupta is currently the Managing Partner of NEEM Partners, a private investment partnership focused on several industries, including technology, equipment finance and gaming. Prior to NEEM Partners, Mr. Gupta was the Chief Financial Officer at a Chicago-based Forbes 400 family office with a significant portfolio of investments in hedge funds, real estate and gaming. Mr. Gupta oversaw all aspects of the family office's investment financing, structuring, accounting and taxation. In addition, Mr. Gupta was a Partner and Chief Financial Officer at a Chicago based multi-strategy hedge fund. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gupta worked at Ernst & Young LLP, specializing in hedge funds, mutual funds, and broker-dealers. Mr. Gupta is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

Vitaly Lee is a member of the Board of Directors of Lancium. Mr. Lee is currently the Chief Development Officer at Q Cells USA Corp., the US subsidiary of Hanwha Solutions where he oversees the development of utility-scale solar PV and energy storage projects in the US market. Prior to joining the Lancium Board to represent Hanwha's $100 million investment in Lancium, Mr. Lee held senior executive positions at various energy companies for over 25 years, including BayWa r.e., Terra-Gen Power, and AES Corporation. Mr. Lee started his professional career as a tax consultant at Arthur Andersen where he conducted due diligence and consulted on tax matters for his energy company clients.

Michael McNamara is a Co-Founder of Lancium and has served as CEO since the company's inception. In addition, he serves as Chairman of the Board. Prior to founding Lancium, Mr. McNamara founded ROR Capital, where he partnered with private equity firms to restructure several multi-billion-dollar natural resource companies. Previously, Mr. McNamara was Head of Research for Natural Resources at Talpion Fund Management LP and Head of Research for Event Driven Equities at One East Partners, with a special focus on natural resources opportunities. Earlier in his career, Mr. McNamara was Vice President at Twin Capital Management. Mr. McNamara currently serves on the Board of directors of Certified Holdings, LLC and Grady's Cold Brew.

Andrew Wert was one of the initial seed investors in the Company and now serves as an independent member of the Board of Directors of Lancium. Mr. Wert is the founder of Cohesion Capital LLC, a private investment firm focused on sourcing and structuring investments in hedge funds and early-stage ventures. Prior to Cohesion Capital, Mr. Wert served as a Managing Director of the Investment Office for Brown University where he was responsible for the endowment's hedge fund investments and general risk management. Mr. Wert began his career as a quantitative proprietary trader within the Equity Derivatives Group of BNP Paribas. He held various positions during his tenure at BNP, including senior trading roles in the Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo and New York City offices. Mr. Wert also served as a member of the Board of Directors of Sensemetrics Inc., a San Diego based developer of Industrial IoT software.

