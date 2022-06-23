Women's Golf Clothing Company, KINONA, Designs a Way to Support Ukraine

One hundred percent of proceeds from Tee It Up for Ukraine t-shirt collection supports Nova Ukraine and UNICEF

SEATTLE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today KINONA, the women-led, women-inspired golf apparel company, announced the release of its Tee It Up for Ukraine collection , including three new limited-edition shirts that are now available to order on KINONA's website. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the t-shirts will go to Nova Ukraine (a nonprofit dedicated to providing humanitarian aid) and UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund), two organizations that are helping refugees impacted by the war. Customers are also able to make additional donations to these organizations on KINONA's website.

KINONA introduces their Tee It Up for Ukraine shirts to support Nova Ukraine and UNICEF; KINONA team members Kasha, Dianne, and Jamie are pictured wearing them here. (PRNewswire)

At KINONA we are heartbroken to watch what is happening in Ukraine and believe it's important to help in any way we can.

"At KINONA, we are heartbroken to watch what is happening in Ukraine and believe it's important to help in any way we can," said Tami Fujii, KINONA Co-Founder. "People can purchase the shirts or make donations on our site to support these organizations that are helping provide critical humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine."

The Tee It Up for Ukraine t-shirts display the proud colors of the Ukrainian flag in three designs, Mediterranean Check, Mediterranean Floral, and Azure Blue . The women's golf shirts feature KINONA's signature use of Italian fabrics that are combined with ECONYL® high-quality regenerated nylon and lycra, providing both style and comfort. KINONA's pieces also include UPF 50+ sun protection, antimicrobial moisture-wicking fabric, and 4-way stretch.

"At KINONA we not only create golf clothes for women, but are a brand that wants to create a positive impact for the world we live in," said Dianne Celuch, KINONA CEO and Co-Founder. "We want to support Ukraine and help provide aid to the masses of displaced refugees, many of whom are women and children, and hope that together we can make a difference for the brave people that deserve our support."

The t-shirts are now available to order on KINONA's website while supplies last at https://kinonasport.com/catalog/category/ukraine-shirts/tee-it-up-for-ukraine/ . For more information on KINONA, please visit www.kinonasport.com .

About KINONA



KINONA is made by women golfers, for women golfers. Founded in 2017 by friends and corporate executives-turned-entrepreneurs, Dianne Celuch and Tami Fujii, KINONA is committed to making golf more accessible and fun for all women by bringing chic, contemporary, and functional fashion to the fairway. KINONA's fun, course-tested styles made with Italian fabrics, sun protection, and signature features like tee holders and back pockets, shift the paradigm of "appropriate golf attire" and inspire women to play their game, their way.

To view KINONA's latest women's golf apparel collections, please visit https://kinonasport.com/catalog/category/new-collections/ , and to view its recently released second annual Women in Golf Equality Index, tracking evolving perspectives on golf fashion, equality in the sport, and participation trends, please click here .

Be part of the wave of change in women's sports with category-redefining apparel from KINONA. Visit http://www.kinonasport.com for more information.

