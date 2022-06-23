Topgolf Sets Sights on Des Moines for First Iowa Venue

The innovative venue experience will welcome all communities around the capital city

DALLAS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --, June 23, 2022 -- Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, plans to bring its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Des Moines, Iowa, in what will be the state's first Topgolf venue.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Des Moines community and look forward to welcoming our new Players to Topgolf in the near future," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "Our focus is on creating more ways for people to play the game of golf in a fun and unique way, and the Des Moines area is the perfect place to kick off our growth within the state."

Players at the new Topgolf venue will soon be invited to enjoy the brand's signature experience where they can play in point-scoring golf games in an energetic and fun environment. Located on the corner of Jordan Creek Parkway and Mills Civic Parkway within the West Des Moines city limits, the multilevel venue will sit within The Parkways development by Hurd Real Estate and will feature 72 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, music and year-round programming.

Beyond entertainment, Topgolf would create approximately 300 full- and part-time jobs upon opening this new venue, with an opportunity for future Topgolf Associates to grow their careers, work in a unique culture-first environment and be part of a company that welcomes everyone as they are.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment company that brings joy through more ways to play the game of golf. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people can experience the unlimited power of play at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's brands include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media and Toptracer technology. To learn more, visit topgolfentertainmentgroup.com or follow Topgolf on social media.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues bring people together to play in a dynamic, technology-driven golf entertainment experience. With an energetic atmosphere, Topgolf venues feature high-tech gaming, outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menus, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf entertains more than 20 million Players annually at nearly 80 locations across the globe. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

