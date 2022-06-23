Statement of Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health on FDA Action Denying Marketing Applications for JUUL E-Cigarettes

Statement of Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health on FDA Action Denying Marketing Applications for JUUL E-Cigarettes

FDA action will save lives; it is also time to deny applications for all flavored e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Alliance applauds the FDA in following the clear science of the harms of e-cigarettes and denying authorization to market JUUL products. However, the job is not yet done. The science clearly shows the continuing harm of flavored e-cigarettes, including menthol, and the FDA should continue to follow the science and deny applications for all flavored e-cigarettes and other flavored disposable products being developed to replace e-cigarettes," stated Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, in announcing the Alliance's support for FDA's action denying authorization to JUUL products.

According to the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey, among middle school students, e-cigarettes are the most used tobacco product and Hispanic students reported the highest rates of ever or currently using e-cigarettes. In a February 2022 article published in Addictive Behaviors and submitted to the FDA, the Alliance examined the science of e-cigarettes and found that –

The evidence of benefit to Hispanic adult smokers is limited and best described as "hypothetical." That hypothetical benefit compares to ongoing high rates of uptake of e-cigarettes among Hispanic youth that could lead to a "tipping point" phenomenon in which Hispanics disproportionately become nicotine dependent in adolescence and suffer increased tobacco related disease in adulthood.

"The FDA made the right decision on the science regarding the toxicological profile of JUUL products and acted to protect the public health, particularly in the face of an e-cigarette epidemic driven by marketing to youth," concluded Dr. Delgado.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)

The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at www.healthyamericas.org

View original content:

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health