Spartech Announces Three New Team Members

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of three new team members. They include: Jessica "Jess" Sekely as Director of Environmental Health & Safety; Mario Columbia as General Manager, Polycast Acrylic Sheet Division; and Larry Baer as Plant Manager.

"Jess, Mario, and Larry are all talented individuals who are valuable additions to the Spartech team," said Spartech CEO John Inks. "Their collective experience and leadership expertise will help us continue to serve as a reliable and responsive partner to our valued customers."

Sekely will be working remotely but traveling on a regular basis to all of the locations in the Spartech network. She will be instrumental in the development of Spartech's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and overall employee engagement. Prior to joining Spartech, Sekely held various Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) leadership roles with: Johnson Matthey in Smithfield, Pennsylvania; Anheuser-Busch, Columbus, Ohio brewery; and PPG Industries in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Columbia will direct the Goodyear, Arizona, Stamford, Connecticut, and Greenville, Ohio locations and has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing management. Prior to his new role with Spartech, he served as General Manager/CI for Kuehne & Nagel, Inc. in Phoenix, Arizona, and a Lean/Sustainability Consultant and Vice-President of Operations & Corporate Quality with Lodi in Phoenix, Arizona. Columbia is Six Sigma Certified.

Baer will lead the Paulding, Ohio location and has over 25 years of management experience in the composites industry. Most recently he was President of R3 Composites in Grabill, Indiana. Prior to this he was assigned as Chief Operating Officer for a joint venture between Continental Structural Plastics & Victall Railway Company in Tangshan, China for two years. He was also the Director of Operations for Continental Structural Plastics overseeing their Tijuana and Saltillo, Mexico locations.

