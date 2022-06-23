Short Videos of Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Go Viral on YouTube

BEIJING, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) has a history of more than 5,000 years that nurtures the Chinese view of life and health, man and nature, and man and the universe, it has since become an inseparable and important part of Chinese culture.

Recently, short videos of Traditional Chinese medicine culture draw public attention on YouTube. A group of Chinese institutions of medicine uploaded 113 short videos to explain the origin, heritage, innovation, and application of TCM on their channel Traditional Chinese Medicine Hub. In just one month, these videos gained more than 12 million impressions and 1 million views. Among them, Traditional Chinese Medicine Without Boundaries produced by Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine tells the story of the internationalization of TCM from the perspectives of TCM tutors and international students, and received 500,000 views on YouTube, The Advice of The Golden Coffer produced by Henan University of Traditional Chinese Medicine combines the culture of TCM with popular music, breaking the barriers between language and culture with melody, The Story of Artemisinin, produced by the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, focuses on Nobel Prize winners Tu Youyou and her legendary discovery of artemisinin that changed the history of global malaria treatment.

Haiwainet from People's Daily has been actively committed to telling China's stories to international audience on popular global social networks. The manager of this campaign from Haiwainet said that in the future, Haiwainet will continue to cooperate with national authorities and relevant professional institutions, using short videos and digital means to promote the culture of TCM to a broader audience.

