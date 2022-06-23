The Necessity Retail REIT Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTL/ RTLPP / RTLPO) ("RTL") announced today that it intends to continue to pay dividends on a quarterly basis on its 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") at an annualized rate of $1.875 per share or $0.46875 per share on a quarterly basis. Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock are payable in arrears to Series A Preferred Stock holders of record at the close of business on the applicable record date and payable on the 15th day of the first month of each fiscal quarter (or, if not a business day, the next succeeding business day).

Accordingly, RTL declared a dividend of $0.46875 per share of Series A Preferred Stock payable on July 15, 2022 to Series A Preferred Stock holders of record at the close of business on July 5, 2022.

In addition, RTL announced today that it intends to continue to pay dividends on a quarterly basis on its 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") at an annualized rate of $1.84375 per share or $0.4609375 per share on a quarterly basis. Dividends on the Series C Preferred Stock are payable in arrears to Series C Preferred Stock holders of record at the close of business on the applicable record date and payable on the 15th day of the first month of each fiscal quarter (or, if not a business day, the next succeeding business day).

Accordingly, RTL declared a dividend of $0.4609375 per share of Series C Preferred Stock payable on July 15, 2022 to Series C Preferred Stock holders of record at the close of business on July 5, 2022.

About The Necessity Retail REIT Where America Shops

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of RTL's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include (a) the potential adverse effects of (i) the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, and (ii) the geopolitical instability due to the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including related sanctions and other penalties imposed by the U.S. and European Union, and other countries, as well as other public and private actors and companies, on RTL, RTL's tenants and the global economy and financial markets, and (b) that any potential future acquisition including the remaining property in the CIM portfolio is subject to market conditions and capital availability and may not be identified or completed on favorable terms, or at all, as well as those set forth in the Risk Factors section of RTL's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on February 24, 2022, and all other filings with the SEC after that date, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in RTL's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and RTL undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ir@rtlreit.com

(866) 902-0063

