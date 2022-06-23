Global Fast-food Sensation, Jollibee, Brings Its Joy to Northern Virginia with New Store Opening in Alexandria, VA on June 26, 2022

New location marks Jollibee's second in the Greater Washington, D.C. Area and its 82nd in North America

WEST COVINA, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global fast-food brand that is taking America by storm, is proud to announce the opening of its first location in Alexandria, Virginia on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Beloved worldwide for its delicious fried chicken, "Chickenjoy," Jollibee looks forward to serving its loyal fans who call Northern Virginia home and invites first-timers to discover for themselves why people line up for hours to get a first taste of its mouth-watering menu items, which are always served with joy.

Located at 4809 Beauregard Street in the Plaza at Landmark shopping center, the new Jollibee Alexandria restaurant will be open seven days a week, from 9:00AM – 11:00PM daily. Customers can choose to dine at the restaurant or take their food to enjoy on-the-go. The restaurant offers convenient proximity to many surrounding Northern Virginia communities, with the fast-food brand ready to entice a new legion of fans – from D.C. commuters and suburban families to visiting tourists from around the U.S. and the world – who are hungry to try something deliciously new and different.

"We received an incredibly warm welcome last year when we first opened our doors in the DMV with our Wheaton, Maryland location," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "We knew immediately that we wanted to offer a convenient location on the southern side of D.C. so that those who live, work and play in Northern Virginia could enjoy their Jollibee favorites without having to travel far."

Jollibee's mission is to bring people together through the joy of eating by serving great-tasting food at a great value. Some customer favorites include:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's flagship product, Chickenjoy, is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor.

Spicy Chickenjoy : Another top seller is Spicy Chickenjoy, which is the fiery version of the classic Chickenjoy.

Jollibee Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich shot to the top of the menu charts.

Jollibee Spicy Chicken Sandwich : A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

Peach Mango Pie: Make sure to leave room for this mouth-watering dessert made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust.

Jollibee store openings in the U.S. and around the world are known for drawing massive crowds, with longtime fans and curious newcomers alike lining up for hours – or even days – just to be among the first customers. At Jollibee's recent opening in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, the line began forming the night before, with several hardcore fans camping out overnight to secure their front-of-the-line spot. By lunchtime on opening day, the line wrapped around four blocks, as thousands of excited customers showed up to get their Jollibee fix.

Jollibee's new Alexandria store marks its 82nd restaurant in North America and joins its existing location in Virginia Beach (4541 South Plaza Trail Drive), which is where the global fast-food brand first opened its doors in Virginia back in 2013.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 6,200 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone. To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

