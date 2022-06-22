CEVA Extends its RivieraWaves UWB IP to Support CCC's Digital Key 3.0 Standard for Keyless Access to Vehicles

CEVA-RivieraWaves™ UWB platform IP for IEEE 802.15.4z enhanced with an optimized software MAC layer for the Car Connectivity Consortium® Digital Key 3.0, already in design with tier 1 automotive semiconductor

ROCKVILLE, Md. , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions, today announced that its RivieraWaves™ ultra-wideband (UWB) IP has been extended with the RW-UWB-CCC MAC software package to support the Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) Digital Key 3.0 specification. Already licensed to one of the largest players in the automotive semiconductor industry for their digital key product line, CEVA's Digital Key 3.0 compliant UWB IP allows chip vendors and OEMs to quickly create and customize the next generation of highly-secure digital keys for automotive keyless entry systems.

The CCC Digital Key is a standardized technology that enables mobile devices to store, authenticate, and share digital keys for vehicles in a highly-secure, location-aware and always-private way that works everywhere. The most recent CCC Digital Key Release 3.0 is built around UWB in combination with Bluetooth Low Energy® connectivity, two technology standards in which CEVA leads the industry in IP licensing. ABI Research anticipates that around 25% of cars shipping in 2025 will come equipped with UWB access technology, with UWB expected to become the major mobile car access technology in the future.

"Our RivieraWaves UWB IP is finding strong traction with our licensees, especially in conjunction with our market-leading Bluetooth low energy IP," commented Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT BU at CEVA. "With added support for Digital Key 3.0, automotive OEMs and chip vendors can leverage our UWB and BLE IPs to rapidly develop secure vehicle access solutions to address this fast-growing market."

CEVA's new RW-UWB-CCC MAC software extends CEVA's RivieraWaves UWB IP to comply with the CCC Digital Key 3.0 specification. The combined IP solution, with its coherent demodulation architecture and advanced ranging algorithms, delivers best in class ranging accuracy in complex, non-line-of-sight (NLOS) real life scenarios. In addition to the standard compliant packet formats, the CEVA solution also supports customizable packet formats to enable exceptionally low power proprietary modes to further extend the battery life of key fobs. Security remains at the forefront, with flexible protection against attacks that seek to corrupt the distance measurement verification (such as Cicada variants, early detect\late commit attacks and others) and future potential attacks. CEVA's RivieraWaves UWB, along with the CCC MAC software, have been designed to meet the stringent demands of the automotive market, including MISRA (the Motor Industry Software Reliability Association) and AUTOSAR guidelines.

CEVA's RivieraWaves UWB IP along with the RW-UWB-CCC MAC software is available for licensing now. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-uwb-platform/

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com

