VVDN expands its operations in Europe, focusing on revenue of $500 Mn in next 3 years

FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN, the global provider of product engineering, manufacturing, digital services and solutions, unveiled its plan to expand in Europe under its new leadership. The company which has a strong footprint in the US, Canada and APAC region is now presenting the new ambitions in Europe and is focussing to achieving revenue of $500mn in the next 3 years from the region.

VVDN intend to help a lot of OEMs and Brands in Europe to address their technology gap in the space of 5G Telecom, Datacenter, Networking & Wi-Fi, Vision, Automotive, EV and Cloud space. VVDN has a lot of intellectual properties in the above domains which can enable customers operate at scale as well as speed by reinforcing the technology adoption.

Amit Saharan, VP- Business Development Wireless, Vision and IOT, Europe, said, "We are excited to bring VVDN services to OEMs and System Integrators in Europe. As we continue to grow, we are constantly looking at opportunities in every market we enter. We see tremendous opportunities in assisting customers in the networking and wireless space with solutions like Access Points, ONTs, Network Switches etc. Further our experience, expertise and solution accelerators in vision cameras, automotive and Cloud space will help our European customers in their next generation product design, development and manufacturing."

VVDN's Europe expansion announcement is part of VVDN's growth strategy and will be led by multidisciplinary teams. With Europe being a strong growth area for VVDN, company will continue to invest in further strengthening its Europe presence by creating local engineering teams, business teams, and being closer to customers.

Nitin Jain, VP-Business Development 5G & Datacenter, Europe, said, "We see Europe 5G market as a huge growth potential. With VVDN's strong foothold in the 5G design, testing services offerings on oRAN RU and DU along with our Fronthaul, L1 Low PhY and High PHY IP's, we can help guide OEMs, telcos, test & measurement companies through the complexity of 5G product design, development and manufacturing. In addition, VVDN's 5G Telco Cloud, MEC services makes VVDN a true 5G partner for its customers."

VVDN is going to accelerate growth, focusing on its key areas and capabilities in the domains where it already holds a good position and has good potential. It will continue to pursue large deals in the focus domains in Europe.

About VVDN Technologies:

VVDN is a premier Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products in the domains of 5G, Networking & Wi-Fi, Vision, IoT, Cloud & Apps. VVDN's India HQ is located at Global Innovation Park, Manesar, Gurugram, India, and it's North America HQ is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including the US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan. VVDN has 10 advanced Product Design and Engineering Centres in India, which are fully equipped to design & test the complete hardware & software required to develop a complete product or solution.

VVDN's 6 world-class Manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, India which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Molding & Tooling Factory, Product Assembly Factory, Die Casting Factory and Product Certifications labs. VVDN's Engineering & Manufacturing facilities are fully complied to develop & manufacture Enterprise, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive-grade products.

