VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC, a Portfolio Company of Aurora Capital Partners, Expands Marine Services Business in Louisiana with Acquisition of Plaquemine Point Shipyard

HOUSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC ("VLS" or the "Company"), the North American leader in delivering innovative environmental solutions that support clients in achieving their sustainability goals, today announced that it has acquired Plaquemine Point Shipyard ("PPSY"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Plaquemine, Louisiana, PPSY is located just outside of Baton Rouge and provides full-service barge cleaning and repair along the Mississippi River. PPSY will operate within the VLS Marine Services division, and Wade Grundmeyer, VLS Regional Vice President of Southeast Louisiana, will run the business reporting to Eddie Van Huis, VLS Vice President of Marine Services.

"We are excited to expand our Specialty Cleaning and Repair Services with the acquisition of Plaquemine Point Shipyard," noted John Magee, Chief Executive Officer of VLS. "We welcome the outstanding PPSY team to the VLS organization and are excited to utilize our combined strengths to continue providing high quality service to our customers in the region."

"PPSY is a strategic acquisition that expands the geographic offering of our Marine Services business. VLS Marine has established itself as a leader along the Intracoastal Waterway, and we are excited to build upon that success with a location along the Mississippi River," said Eddie Van Huis.

This acquisition marks VLS's eighth add-on acquisition since partnering with Aurora Capital Partners in October 2017.

About VLS Environmental Solutions

VLS Environmental Solutions is a leader in Marine Services with state-of-the-art barge cleaning and repair facilities for a wide variety of chemical solvents and downstream petroleum products. In addition to Marine Services, VLS also provides Waste and Railcar Cleaning Services. The Company's Waste Services division provides customized waste processing solutions, including landfill diversion and sustainability programs. The Company's Railcar Cleaning division provides specialty cleaning services for difficult-to-clean products including chemicals, hardened materials and pressurized gases using the most environmentally friendly and safe processes in the industry. Today, VLS has over 800 employees in 28 locations across the country. For more information about VLS, visit: www.vlses.com.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

