TMYTEK Launches Antenna-in-Package Solutions for 5G Mobile and SATCOM

TAIPEI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK), the mmWave solution provider and innovator, today launched its Antenna-in-Package (AiP) solutions for 5G mobile and SATCOM applications, as well as started the demonstration of beamformers, frequency converters and developer kits at IMS 2022 (Booth Number: 2502). TMYTEK brings up the one-stop-shop mmWave design-manufacturing-testing solutions partnering with DuPont worldwide.

Su-Wei Chang, Founder, and President of TMYTEK, stated that, "TMYTEK is the first and the only startup company who can facilitate the mobile and SATCOM development via our AiP-M and AiP-S products with the best of TCO (total-cost-ownership) from our capability of Taiwan's manufacturing supply-chain management. We will start to ship out these products to our clients from Q3 this year."

TMYTEK AiP 5G mobile solution is ready for antenna design, verification and manufacturing based on 5G mmWave O-RAN RU, n257, n258 and n261. It's an 8x8 tile-based, dual-polarization phased array antenna. The up and down converter is integrated with the dual-mode operation: IF mode (2-8 GHz) and IQ mode (baseband, low PHY, DC -1.5 GHz). The highest EIRP and linearity come with 64 dBm (single pol.) @P1dB and 57 dBm (single pol.) @3% EVM of 800 MHz 64-QAM OFDM.

Ethan Lin, co-founder and VP of TMYTEK, pointed out that one of the key success factors to win the customers' trust is because of its global channel partners, including thinkRF, Solubit, and others across the regions. "We have strong faith in providing timely support to our customers no matter industrial or academic users, since we deploy the channel network in more than 20 countries. If you are searching for mmWave solutions, especially for AiP, TMYTEK is your best choice."

In the meantime, TMYTEK AiP SATCOM solution fulfills the requirements of SATCOM ground terminal ESA applications. The collaboration between TMYTEK and DuPont™ MCM brings up the LTCC-based, high frequency and best reliability (heat dissipation, CTE, zero moisture absorption). The Ku/Ka-band phased array antenna is L-band (IF) ready with 8x8 / 16x16 tile-based H/V and circular polarization. Both commercial and defense applications could apply.

Andy Kao, Global Telecom Segment Leader of DuPont MCM, said, "We're thrilled to present our GreenTape™ materials with TMYTEK's latest solutions for ESA," adding, "Our collaboration illustrates again that DuPont™ GreenTape™LTCC is a great choice for AiP applications."

About TMYTEK

TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK) is an innovator and a game-changer that delivers the breakthroughs of millimeter-wave solutions in 5G/B5G and satellite communication applications to worldwide clients. As a leading technology developer, TMYTEK enables people's everyday life with better connectivity from our clients' products. By transforming the mmWave RF fronted with innovative devices, inventing ready-to-use beamforming development kit, implementing phased arrays with modern Antenna-in-Package (AiP) technology, and redefining the OTA testing methodology, TMYTEK empowers industrial inventions to market faster. Together with our global partners and allies, we make historical firsts and positively impact society. Find out more from tmytek.com

