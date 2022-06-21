Sapia.ai recognised for best cutting edge tech at VivaTech2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruitment automation software company Sapia.ai has won a prestigious innovation award for its Ai Smart Interviewer at this year's Viva Technology event in Paris, France.

Barb Hyman, CEO of Sapia.ai, with the company's HR technology innovation award. (PRNewswire)

Sapia.ai presented its world-first Ai solution to a panel of judges from recruitment firm Manpower Group , beating out a shortlist of top HR tech companies to win the 'cutting edge technologies and employee experience' category.

The award is recognition of Sapia.ai's unique ability to transform candidate experience and deliver diversity in hiring at an accelerated pace.

In the winning pitch, Sapia.ai CEO Barb Hyman demonstrated the power of Sapia's Smart Interviewer to deliver a consumer-grade experience befitting its customers, such as Qantas Group and Holland & Barrett.

"From day one we have focussed on creating AI technology that elevates the human experience," said Hyman. "Our technology is personalized, smart and empowering. It's also fully blind, making it inclusive and fair. That means that when you use Sapia the impact on hiring diversity is immediate."

Hyman said the Sapia team saw the impact of their product every day in the incredible feedback they get from candidates, now at 1.7 million people across 47 countries. "This is why iconic consumer brands like Qantas, Wolt, and Holland & Barrett select our technology," said Hyman. "There is nothing else that can remove bias, deliver a world class consumer experience, and create F1 pit crew level efficiency."

"Our steadfast approach to ethics and the scientific method has demonstrated that our product can truly innovate, and provide recruiters and companies with the peace of mind they need to trust automation.

"This award is a singular vote of confidence, and proof that the world of recruitment is entering a new generation, both for recruiters and candidates."

The award follows a series of innovations made to Sapia's product and personnel. In April, the company's data science and engineering division, Sapia Labs, released groundbreaking research on how its Smart Interviewer can reliably identify and predict gender bias through analysis of structured interview responses.

Earlier, in March, Sapia developed and released InterviewBERT , combining its Ai with Google's BERT algorithm for Natural Language Processing (NLP) to deliver unmatched accuracy and explainability in language-based job assessments.

More recently, in early June, Sapia added renowned research psychologist Dr Richard Landers to its expert advisory panel . Landers' knowledge and experience will serve to deepen the sophistication and scientific rigor behind Sapia's award-winning product.

About Sapia.ai

Sapia's mission is to build a fairer, more human world through ethical AI. Using the world's first Smart Interviewer, powered by the world's largest source of first-party proprietary text data and advanced Natural Language Processing, Sapia turns simple text conversations into unprecedented talent intelligence – enabling organizations to interrupt hiring bias at scale, get to the right talent fast, and give every candidate an experience they love.

