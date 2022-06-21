Confie Awards Six Education Scholarships for the 2022-23 Academic Year

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest auto insurance and personal lines distributor in the US, is excited to share they will be awarding six scholarships to deserving recipients totaling $30,000 for the 2022-23 academic year.

In a new collaboration with Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) that began this year, the newly created Confie Enablement Fund will endow annual scholarships to its employees and their dependents. They will have the opportunity to apply competitively for scholarships annually, enabling successful applicants to continue or begin their dreams of higher education.

One of this year's six deserving scholarship recipients is a young man who is currently earning a bachelor's degree in Nursing. He aspires to work as a nurse in a cardiovascular intensive care unit, where he can continue to make a difference in the lives of others.

Another is a young woman studying Environmental Resources Engineering. Outside of her studies, she is planning a trip to Guatemala where she and a team of peers and professionals, all involved in Engineers Without Borders, will help bring water to the village of Las Majadas. She is also starting plans for a sanitation project in Ghana.

Confie has a deep-rooted and long-standing tradition of giving back and making a difference in the communities it serves. With core values that have a positive impact through crisis relief, promoting safety and investing in youth, the Confie Enablement Fund touches all of these areas through higher education.

"Part of what makes us strong is our winning culture and our belief in education," said Cesar Soriano, CEO. "This initiative pays off by not only continuing our professional and personal success but also our outreach in making our communities stronger and our nation, overall, a better place."

Scholarships are independently judged and awarded by Scholarship America. No personnel representing Confie or OCCF have any part in the selection. Among the recipients, those who are in or beginning a two-year degree will receive $2,500, while those seeking a four-year degree will be awarded $5,000.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 800+ retail locations in 23 states, the Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie's aspiration is to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

About OCCF

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded more than $870 million in grants and scholarships, ranking the organization as the 3rd most active grant maker among all U.S. community foundations. For more information, visit www.oc-cf.org.

