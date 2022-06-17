Ideanomics Announces Conference Call to Update Investors on the VIA Motors Merger

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles (EV), today announced that on June 23, 2022 at 4:00pm ET both Ideanomics and VIA Motors management will provide a general update regarding the pending VIA Motors Merger.

Ideanomics is continuing to partner with Say Technologies, a Robinhood Markets company, that has built an innovative communication platform to make it easier for investors to exercise their ownership rights. Ideanomics will utilize Say Connect to solicit questions from qualified investors ahead of the update call on June 23, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Starting June 17 at 7:00 pm ET, investors who are holders of Ideanomics or VIA Motors stock can submit questions to management. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform here: https://app.saytechnologies.com/ideanomics--via-motors-update. Questions can be submitted through 4:00 p.m. ET on June 22, 2022.

Conference Call Details

Ideanomics will host a conference call at 4:00pm ET on Thursday, June 23, 2022 to discuss the transaction. A live audio webcast and supplemental presentation will be available online at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=2schl4Gl. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing +1 877-407-3107. A replay will be available via webcast on-demand listening shortly after completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for 30 days.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

VIA Motors International, Inc., is a leading electric commercial vehicle company with proven advanced electric drive technology, delivering sustainable mobility solutions for a more livable world. VIA designs, manufactures and markets electric commercial vehicles, with superior life-cycle economics, for use across a broad cross-section of the global fleet customer base. VIA's vehicles are optimized for each fleet's needs, with intelligent software packages and fleet monitoring systems that are designed to reduce cost and improve operating efficiencies. VIA is a systems-driven company and strives to optimize the total fleet experience including energy, maintenance, uptime, route mapping and more, with reduced development time, improved quality, driving comfort, energy efficiency and connectivity. https://www.viamotors.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

