BETMGM AND CARNIVAL CORPORATION PARTNER TO OFFER CRUISE SHIP GAMING

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today a new partnership with Carnival Corporation to deliver world-class retail and mobile sports betting and iGaming experiences to cruise ship guests. Through this partnership, gaming will be available on more than 50 ships ported in the U.S. spanning Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises. BetMGM's platform will roll out in phases over the coming months.

"We've found an ideal partner in Carnival Corporation and look forward to providing our sports betting and iGaming products to its millions of passengers," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "This is another great opportunity for us to further expand BetMGM's footprint."

Under the agreement, Carnival Corporation will offer BetMGM-branded digital and cash-based sports betting, as well as digital real-money gaming products on-board Carnival's U.S.-branded ships in international waters. Additionally, BetMGM and Carnival Corporation will collaborate on co-marketing and promotional activations.

Marty Goldman, SVP Global Casino Operations for Carnival Corporation, said, "We're very proud to be able to deliver the excitement and engagement of sports betting and iGaming to our guests through our partnership with BetMGM. Our two leading global hospitality organizations will provide a wide array of immersive digital content as a complement to our exceptional shipboard casinos."

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

The BetMGM app is available for download on both iOS and Android, and is accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S. licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

