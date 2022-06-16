Yext Partners with Snowflake to Unlock Actionable Search Insights

Powered by Snowflake, analytics from the Yext platform provide customers with unparalleled insights into user behavior.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers company, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to further improve the analytics functionality of its award-winning platform. Yext analytics, Powered by Snowflake , allow customers to optimize their digital experiences with highly detailed insights from search queries, reviews, and other forms of online engagement.

Through the Powered by Snowflake program, Yext harnesses the Snowflake Data Cloud to establish secure data sharing capabilities and a single source of truth for search analytics. Yext customers can now reliably access and quickly act on critical insights by leveraging the speed, scale, and performance of Snowflake's platform.

"Analytics has always been a key focus of ours, and that's only become more important now that Yext answers questions across websites, search engines, apps, and chatbots," said Maxwell Shaw, SVP of Product Management at Yext. "Snowflake allows us to turn data into insights — it's that simple. We've continuously innovated to deliver exceptional value to our customers, and Snowflake provides us with the edge we need to take our platform to the next level."

Yext's partnership with Snowflake is on full display at this year's Snowflake Summit , June 13-16 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where thousands of Snowflake's partners, customers, and industry peers are gathering to network, collaborate, and obtain essential knowledge about Snowflake and emerging trends in data and analytics. Yext is powering search on the conference app and website to give attendees easy access to information about sessions, speakers, logistics, and more.

"With Snowflake's powerful engine purpose-built for modern data applications, Yext is positioned to deliver faster time-to-value for end users," said Scott Schilling, Senior Director, Global Partner Development at Snowflake. "Snowflake's partnership with Yext enables joint customers to unlock data-driven insights with advanced analytics, driving better experiences wherever users look for answers."

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the Answers Company and is on a mission to empower every company in the world to provide authoritative answers to every question about their organization. Yext leverages AI to collect and organize a company's information and deliver it — in the form of answers — to customers, employees, and partners. Yext's Answers Platform works by pulling in information, organizing it into a Knowledge Graph and then delivering it via a set of platform services, including Listings, Search, Pages & Reviews. Brands like Verizon, Subway, and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department — trust Yext to radically improve their business and deliver perfect answers everywhere.

