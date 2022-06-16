Indent Certifies SOC 2 Type II Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indent Inc, the company behind on-demand access control, has successfully completed their Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit for a period of one year. Conducted by Moss Adams, the Indent Platform was evaluated for the Trust Services Criteria of security, availability, and confidentiality.

SOC audits focus on practices in areas like firewalls, multi-factor authentication, disaster recovery, encryption, and performance or process monitoring. Type I reporting covers design, documentation, and point in time evidence. Type II reports provide insight into operational effectiveness of specified controls over a period of three to twelve months.

"There has been a macro shift in the stage at which companies start pursuing SOC 2 compliance. Driven by a desire to sell into larger enterprises, startups strive for compliance earlier in their lifecycle. We're building a solution that will work for those early stage companies that will also be able to meet their needs as they grow.

We've achieved our own SOC 2 Type II certification using the Indent Platform to implement time-bound minimal access, record audit logs for every access control change, and generate audit evidence for our report. This milestone is important because it both gives our customers insight into our operations and increases our empathy to ensure we are building the right solution for companies as they pursue their own compliance attestations like SOC 2," said Indent CEO, Fouad Matin.

About Indent

The Indent Platform facilitates on-demand access to cloud apps and infrastructure. It is a critical vendor for innovative companies pursuing SOC 2 compliance, providing change management for access control. With Indent, users can request access from the web or Slack and get approved in seconds for time-bound, auto-expiring access. Indent was founded by YC W16 alumni Dan Gillespie and Fouad Matin and is backed by Index Ventures.

