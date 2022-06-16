Hyundai Releases 2023 Palisade Pricing Including New XRT Model

2023 Palisade Flagship SUV Offers Fresh Exterior and Interior Design

New Convenience Technologies: 12-inch Navigation, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Digital Key 2 Touch, New Bluelink Features and Driver's Ergo-Motion Seat

New Palisade XRT Model Features a Rugged, Outdoors-Oriented Appearance

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has released pricing for the new 2023 Palisade SUV, including its new XRT model. For the 2023 model year, the enhanced Palisade delivers a bold, premium presence with an upscale interior, advanced technologies, new convenience features and safety content. This further establishes the Palisade's reputation as the ultimate family and road trip vehicle. Palisade will also offer a new, dark-themed, rugged XRT model to complement the existing Santa Fe and Tucson XRT models in the Hyundai SUV line-up.

The 2023 Palisade XRT is photographed in Santiago, Calif., on May 26, 2022. (PRNewswire)

2023 Hyundai Palisade Pricing

Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP SE 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $34,950 SEL 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $37,950 XRT 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $40,250 Limited 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $46,500 Calligraphy 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® FWD $48,900 SE 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $36,850 SEL 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $39,850 XRT 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $42,150 Limited 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $48,400 Calligraphy 3.8L V6 GDI 8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC® AWD $50,800



* Freight Charges for the 2023MY Palisade are $1,295.

New, Rugged Palisade XRT Model

The Palisade XRT FWD, in addition to the SEL FWD Equipment, adds:

Dark 20-inch wheels with rugged styling

Rugged lower bumpers and skid plate accents

Rugged lower door garnish

Dark grille finish

Black roof side rails

Cross rails

Body colored outside door handles

Power sunroof

Black H-Tex™ leatherette seating surfaces

The Palisade XRT AWD, in addition to the XRT FWD Equipment, adds:

HTRAC ® All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

HTRAC® liftgate badge

Downhill Brake Control (DBC)

SNOW mode

TOW mode

AWD lock

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

