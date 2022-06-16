Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Actress Ali Rose Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that actress and model, Ali Rose, has joined HoneyDrip.com. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"Ali is such an incredible addition to HoneyDrip" said Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "She is very comfortable in front of the camera because of her experience in film. Looking forward to seeing her exclusive content. I'm sure many of our users will be subscribing to Ali's page when they come to the site. As we continue to consistently recruit large creators, we are becoming more and more competitive with OnlyFans."

Ali Rose is Native American / Mexican and Sicilian and was born and raised is Los Angeles. She works as a behavioral therapist with children on the spectrum and has her degree in psychology. Rose is also an actress and model. She was previously a Playboy Playmate and has been named Playboy Cyber Girl of the month. On Playboy radio, she worked with Snoop Dogg and other celebrities. Rose has also appeared in many films, working alongside the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel McAdams, and 50 Cent. In her spare time, Rose enjoys ice hockey, crime and mystery books, and hanging out with her friends and family.

"I'm so excited to join and be a part of HoneyDrip.com" said Rose. "I'm looking forward to making some fun sexy content."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

