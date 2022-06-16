China's pioneering liberal arts college co-founds Pacific Alliance

ZHUHAI, China, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China's first modern liberal arts college, Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University United International College (UIC), has initiated the Pacific Alliance of Liberal Arts Colleges (PALAC) with eight other liberal arts universities.
Addressing global education issues and climate change, PALAC networks like-minded institutions working for liberal arts exchange and scholarship to benefit students and the region.
Founding institutions also include Soka University of America, Pomona College, University of Puget Sound (US), Quest University (Canada), and Fulbright University (Vietnam).
PALAC stimulates joint programming initiatives and multilateral cooperation in innovative pedagogy through a series of working groups.
The groups are focusing on liberal arts development and worldwide issues, conducting collaborative research on climate change.
They also discuss faculty and administrator exchanges and shared intellectual property as well as digital resources.
This new Alliance held its first annual Global Liberal Arts Conference between 3-4 June 2022.
As one of the founding members, UIC is home to a diverse faculty from more than 30 countries and regions with English as the medium of instruction.
Situated in Zhuhai city of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, UIC articulates its whole-person oriented perspective on international liberal arts, tapping into traditional Chinese and Western cultural resources.
In addition, UIC has extensively established partnerships with elite universities, including the University of Edinburgh, the University of California, Berkeley Extension, the University of Seoul, and the University of Technology Sydney, which covers Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.
