Bosonic continues to grow senior team, appoints industry expert as Client Solutions Director

Bolsters leadership of new Cross-Custodian Net Settlement Working Group

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, has today announced the appointment of Yvo van Amerongen into the role of Client Solutions Director.

Yvo will help to lead the recently announced Bosonic Cross-Custodian Net Settlement Working Group partnering with digital asset custodians globally. He will also support collaboration between the custodians and the institutional clients such as Hedge Funds, Family Offices, Private Banks, Brokers and Banks on the Bosonic Network™.

Yvo brings over 20 years of post-trade and custody experience to Bosonic, having previously held roles at BNP Paribas, Euroclear, Deutsche Bank, Clearstream and more recently worked at UBS on post-trade and custody strategy.

Jason Nabi, Bosonic's Chief Revenue Officer, said, "We are delighted to welcome Yvo to our growing team as we continue to bring a mix of TradFi and crypto talent together to form a world-class team. Working with the best institutional custodians, from across the world, is a key strategic focus for Bosonic and the recent launch of the Cross-Custodian Net Settlement Working Group is a market-defining initiative to establish a unique global post-trade solution for crypto and digital assets for institutional clients that eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk. We are very pleased to have Yvo help lead this work bringing in his experience and understanding of the industry as we scale our business."

Yvo van Amerongen added: "This is a really exciting time to join Bosonic. I've been really impressed by their achievements and value proposition. The industry needs access to core infrastructure for crypto and digital assets that specifically aligns to institutional requirements. The Bosonic Network™ and the company's wider work with digital asset custodians is an industry-leading proposition and I am looking forward to helping drive the growth of the business."

The Bosonic Network™ is a best-in-class and unique infrastructure for institutional clients, that is both liquidity and custodian agnostic. Bosonic connects clients to exchanges and market makers, and enables a payment versus payment atomic swap for instantaneous settlement on a layer-2 blockchain operated by digital asset custodians.

Media Contact:

The Realization Group on behalf of Bosonic Digital

Tel +44 7974937970

About Bosonic

Founded in 2016, Bosonic is a leading decentralized financial market infrastructure "dFMI" company with offices in San Francisco, New York and London providing best-in-class infrastructure that eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk in Digital Asset markets. The Bosonic Network™ provides institutional clients with a patented solution that is liquidity and custodian agnostic, enables tokenization of assets and collateral, provides liquidity aggregation and DMA to the best Exchanges and Market-Makers, and at the core, runs real-time payment vs payment (PvP) atomic execution and settlement, with cross-margining, cross-custodian net settlement and payments. Bosonic Enterprise Solutions is a full front-to-back white-label SaaS deployment of the same technology for use in other regulated FMI, Bank or Broker digital asset platforms. The Bosonic Network™ and Bosonic Enterprise Solutions delivers best-in-class blockchain infrastructure that's shaping the future of Digital Asset markets by eliminating risk and maximizing capital efficiency.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836813/BOSONIC_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Bosonic