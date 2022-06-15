WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: JACKSON COUNTY SCHNECK MEMORIAL HOSPITAL DATA BREACH ALERT

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of patients of Jackson County Schneck Memorial Hospital whose information may be have stolen in a recent data breach in September 2021.

Schneck Medical Center is notifying patients that their personal information, including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, financial account numbers, payment card numbers, medical records, diagnosis information, and driver's license numbers may have been stolen as part of a recent hack.

If you have received a recent notice of the data breach, it is possible that your personal medical information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

If you have received a recent notice of the data breach, it is possible that your personal medical information was compromised and is being offered for sale on the dark web.

