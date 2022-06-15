New report identifies a critical need to develop 3.5M data professionals to address global challenges by 2032

Research reveals clear pathways to creating a workforce of purpose-driven data professionals in low- and middle-income countries

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, data.org and the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation announce the release of Workforce Wanted: Data Talent for Social Impact, a first-of-its-kind report on global data talent in the social sector. This report delivers a definitive talent and training landscape for purpose-driven data professionals, confronting the realities of persistent data skills shortages and ongoing barriers that exclude women and historically marginalized communities from the field.

Workforce Wanted clarifies what is needed to identify, cultivate, support, and retain a diverse workforce of data professionals to solve the world's most pressing challenges, such as climate change, healthcare disparities, food insecurity, and lack of financial inclusion. The report explores four potential pathways — new talent, existing talent, transitional talent, and leadership — to develop a robust workforce of data professionals.

"Data-driven nonprofits face a critical resource gap: experienced data professionals with lived experience of communities around the world," said Claudia Juech, Vice President of Data and Society at the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation. "Building a diverse and deep talent pool will equip social change organizations to reduce bias within data, unearth better insights, and enable improved decision-making on serious issues facing humanity."

Through a review of nearly 200 data talent initiatives, a literature review of approximately 90 articles and reports, expert interviews with 30+ leaders across the globe, and extensive desk research, this report surveys the current state of data training and talent initiatives and culminates in this landscape analysis of the sector's challenges.

Together, PJMF and data.org tapped the research capabilities and global network of Dalberg to produce this sector-defining report, and to explore what is needed to shape an inclusive, diverse, equitable, and accessible (IDEA) talent base of data professionals driving social impact. "The Workforce Wanted report provides an important foundation for understanding how building a diverse generation of data professionals is essential for advancing socioeconomic goals. Across low and middle-income countries, our conservative estimate is that there is potential to create a cohort of 3.5 million data professionals focused on social impact," said Robin Miller, regional director for Africa, and global digital & data practice lead at Dalberg.

"In advancing the purpose-driven data talent workforce, we must act boldly to ensure better and more access to training and upskilling opportunities for women, people of color, and people from different economic backgrounds and conditions. This mission calls for partnerships across sectors—social impact organizations, government, philanthropy, academia, and tech—to develop, foster, and unlock data talent. This report illuminates the opportunity to align on shared goals and create a plan which is both achievable and ambitious. Together we can build and empower a workforce and a social sector that can harness the power of data to benefit everyone, everywhere." said Ginger Zielinskie, senior advisor at data.org.

About data.org:

data.org is committed to democratizing data, for good. Founded by The Rockefeller Foundation and the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, data.org is a platform for partnerships, and works with organizations all over the world to increase the use of data science to tackle society's most pressing challenges and improve the lives of millions of people.

About The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation:

The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation is a global 21st century philanthropy bridging the frontiers of artificial intelligence, data science, and social impact to create a thriving, equitable, and sustainable future for all. The Foundation's work focuses on bringing together academia, practitioners, and civil society to pursue the potential of AI and data science to address some of the world's most urgent challenges.

About Dalberg:

Dalberg is an impact advisory group that brings together strategy consulting, design thinking, big data analytics, and research to address complex social and environmental challenges. We work collaboratively with communities, institutions, governments, and corporations to develop solutions that create impact at scale. With more than 29 locations worldwide and a diverse footprint, Dalberg is driven by a mission to build a world where all people, everywhere, can reach their full potential.

