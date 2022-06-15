M&T Increases Prime Rate

Show You Care
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, June 16, 2022, M&T (NYSE:MTB) will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00% to 4.75%

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

