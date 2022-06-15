JinkoSolar Announces its First Overseas "RE100 Factory" Completely Powered by Renewables

SHANGRAO, China, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its Malaysia factory has become its first overseas "RE100 factory" fully powered by renewables. 100% of the electricity consumed in production and operation activities supporting roughly 7GW vertically integrated solar cell-module capacity is supplied by green electricity.

There are two main methods of using clean electricity to ensure the factory is completely powered by renewable sources, i.e., external procurement and in-house solar rooftop installation. External procurement is achieved through utility-scale power purchase agreements (PPAs) with local grid or hyperscale operators buying the output of generators of hydro and solar power. The annual purchase of approximately 0.44 billion kWh is making the Malaysia factory one of the largest solar corporate buyers of renewable energy in Southeast Asia. Rooftop solar power is expected to be installed on its roofs by the end of 2022.

At full production capacity, the annual power consumption of this factory is expected to be about 335 million kWh and its average annual carbon dioxide emissions are expected to be reduced by about 214,200 tons.

"This is another important milestone on Jinkosolar's journey to fully power all its operations with clean power. It also provides a timely reminder of the critical role a solar pioneer company like Jinkosolar plays in leading a society-wide transition to renewable energy," said Dany Qian, VP of Jinkosolar, "We will always make our biggest impact on the environment by providing customers with technology that enables them to reduce their carbon footprint. Our clean power pursuit reflects the shared values of our customers, partners and investors."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 40.0 GW for mono wafers, 40.0 GW for solar cells, and 50.0 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2022.

JinkoSolar has 12 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, and Denmark, and global sales teams in mainland China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Korea, India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong, as of March 31, 2022.

