Clearwater Analytics Wins Solution Provider of the Year Award from IASA

BOISE, Idaho, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, announced that it has been named by IASA as the Solution Provider of the Year. IASA announced its IMPACT Awards at the IASA XchangeTM event in Baltimore.

IASA gives this award to a company that demonstrates professional excellence in all business interactions, partners with clients to create solutions to business-related challenges, and promotes carrier/solution provider relations.

"With the continually changing economic environment, insurance investment portfolios have become increasingly complex all while regulations are constantly changing. Investment teams must keep up with growing needs around these regulatory changes, which means they need timely data, accurate reconciliation, and customizable reporting. They need a proven and automated solution, that is further enhanced with industry expertise to do the hard work for them," said Susan Ganeshan, Chief Marketing Officer, Clearwater Analytics.

The Clearwater SaaS solution automatically aggregates multi-asset portfolio data across sources, and then reconciles and validates that data every day. This eliminates time-consuming and error-prone manual processes and allows investment teams to work quickly for fast decisioning and accurate reporting. Because Clearwater is SaaS based, out-of-the-box support for the latest regulatory compliance, performance, and risk monitoring is always on.

"Using Clearwater, insurers know where their portfolios stand each and every day and they have the timely information they need for fast, confident decision-making," added Ganeshan. "We are honored to receive this recognition from IASA, and believe it is a testament to our commitment to support insurers across the globe while delivering growth in AUM without additional headcount in operations."

"I am immensely proud of the great work the IMPACT Award winners accomplished over the past year in pursuit of their individual mission," stated IASA CEO Kerry Crockett, MBA, CAE, CMP Fellow, DES. "These member companies and individuals embody the mission, vision, and values that IASA is based upon, and their efforts are making a great difference in the insurance industry."

About IASA IMPACT Awards

Each year, the Insurance Accounting Systems Association (IASA) recognizes individuals and/or companies who have positively impacted the insurance industry. In 2022, three new awards were introduced to members, including: Carrier of the Year, Solution Provider of the Year, and the DE&I Award. All awards are merit-based and awarded based on their positive impact on and commitment to the insurance industry. Nominees are submitted by members and non-members; however, only member companies and individuals are eligible to win. Nominations are reviewed by IASA's Awards Committee and approved by the Board of Directors. Prior honorees are not eligible to win. The awards are presented in-person during IASA's annual, signature event, IASA Xchange™, which was held this year on June 8 in Baltimore, Md., at the Baltimore Convention Center. Learn more about the awards program here.

About Clearwater Analytics

As the industry-leading SaaS solution for investment accounting and reporting, Clearwater enables growth of assets under management (AUM) for more than 1,100 clients including pension plans, governments, global insurers, asset managers, and corporations. Each day, Clearwater automates data collection, reconciliation, compliance, risk, and performance reporting across $5.9T of AUM with its comprehensive cloud platform and best-in-class service team. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

