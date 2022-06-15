100% Four-Year College & University Acceptance For The Meadows School Class of 2022

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meadows School is celebrating another successful and accomplished graduating class.

The Meadows School in Las Vegas, NV (PRNewsfoto/The Meadows School) (PRNewswire)

The Meadows School class of 2022 received over $5 million in renewable academic scholarship offers (over four years).

On May 1st, National College Decision Day, seniors nation-wide paid their deposits and declared where they plan to enroll this fall. Despite it being a record-breaking year in terms of quantity of applications and historically low acceptance rates, seniors at The Meadows School were very successful in receiving acceptances from a number of attractive options including Harvard, Princeton, NYU, Vanderbilt, and Williams, to name a few, and in finding right-fit institutions where they will thrive.

Overall, The Meadows School (TMS) class of 2022 has a 100% acceptance rate to four-year colleges and universities, 2 National Merit Scholarship winners, 4 National Merit Scholarship finalists, 2 National African American Scholars, 2 National Hispanic Scholars, and received over $5 million in renewable academic scholarship offers (over four years).

Looking ahead to next year, TMS expects that many of the same factors at play for graduating seniors will also impact current juniors, including test-optional admissions at most colleges. But unlike current seniors, the Class of 2023 has had additional opportunities to prepare them for selecting their best-fit institution.

For example, after visiting ten colleges in five days in California during the Meadows college trips week this Spring, TMS juniors had an opportunity to dive more deeply into their college research by participating in a spring mock college fair. In an unusual twist to the traditional college fair experience, the juniors role-played as admissions directors by presenting their research about a college of their choice for the freshmen and sophomores. According to one sophomore, "it was great learning about colleges directly from our peers" and for the juniors, the project "clarified why I'm still interested and made me even more excited to apply." These are some of the outcomes The Meadows College Counselors were hoping to cultivate: a purposeful and educated intentionality when putting together a college list; excitement and enthusiasm for post-secondary planning; and a curiosity, inquisitiveness, and an open-minded outlook when considering options.

The Meadows School congratulates the Class of 2022 and looks forward to celebrating the Class of 2023 and many more accomplished seniors in years to come.

About The Meadows School

The Meadows School is a non-profit, independent college preparatory day school located in Las Vegas, Nevada. With just under 900 students in grades pre-k through twelfth, highly trained faculty work with students in all phases of their academic journey to help them push beyond their perceived limits. This, coupled with top-flight athletics and arts programs, allows The Meadows to provide students with the skill set they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world as citizens of a global society. To learn more about this comprehensive independent school, please visit www.themeadowsschool.org.

