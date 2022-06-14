National Sleep Foundation Releases Recommendations to Be Your Best Slept Self™ This Summer

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) today issued its recommendations to help the public be their Best Slept Self™ this summer. Summer is an active time when schools let out for vacation, travel and social plans heat up, and daily routines can be quick to change – all of which can disrupt consistent sleep practices and start patterns that are a challenge to healthy sleep.

According to the NSF, summertime influences like light exposure late in the day, breaks from exercise routines, changes in eating habits, and inconsistent bed and wake times can negatively impact sleep quality. Findings from the NSF's 2022 Sleep in America® Poll show many Americans already are falling short on daily activities that are critical for getting good sleep. In fact, nearly half of Americans say they aren't exposed to the recommended levels of bright light when indoors in the morning and afternoon. Additionally, four in 10 Americans eat meals at inconsistent times, making it more difficult for their bodies to regulate the sleep/wake process, and more than one third fall short of CDC's recommendations for moderate or vigorous activity.

"When summer finally arrives, many of us take advantage of the time to be with family and friends, travel and relax—but ditching our sleep routines can be a setback to getting the quality sleep we need for good health," said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. "National Sleep Foundation's promise to the public is to help anyone and everyone be their Best Slept Self™. Consistently taking small steps each day and night can make a big difference in our sleep health."

Short sleep duration and/or poor sleep quality are associated with adverse health outcomes including cardiovascular disease and hypertension, diabetes, mental health conditions, and lowered immune response.

Follow these sleep tips from National Sleep Foundation to be your Best Slept Self™:

Get a healthy amount of exposure to bright light during the day.

Exercise regularly for a deeper sleep.

Eat your meals at consistent times.

Avoid heavy meals, nicotine, caffeine, and alcohol before bedtime.

Use a consistent wind-down routine in the evening so you can get the sleep you need.

Make a sleep-friendly environment.

For science-based general sleep health resources and easy-to-use tips and tools, visit www.theNSF.org.

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

About the Sleep in America® Poll

The Sleep in America Poll is the National Sleep Foundation's premier annual review of current sleep topics. The Poll was first conducted in 1991 and has been produced since 2018 by Langer Research Associates. The full Sleep in America Poll findings, including methodology, can be found at theNSF.org/sleep-in-america-polls/.

