Hawk Ridge Systems Brings Additive Manufacturing Center to San Jose, Showcases New Markforged FX20 3D Printer

The Digital Manufacturing Lab Features the Latest Technology from HP and Markforged 3D Printing

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Hawk Ridge Systems opened the doors to a new additive manufacturing center in the Santa Clara Valley. As the company's 3D printing product portfolio has developed and expanded over the last few years, the need for a more robust facility became apparent.

"We are excited about moving our Digital Manufacturing Lab to a more spacious and accommodating facility," says Paul Rudin, VP of Digital Manufacturing for Hawk Ridge Systems. "Displaying our additive solutions is important in order to demonstrate their value, features and capabilities to our clients – and this space allows us to do just that."

The company offers the widest selection in 3D design and manufacturing solutions, including the newest, highly-anticipated printer from Markforged – the FX20. Boasting state-of-the-art software and materials, the FX20 is capable of printing high-temperature thermoplastics reinforced with continuous fiber faster (and bigger) than ever. The lab will also have the latest post-processing solutions from AMT.

Dale Ford, CEO of Hawk Ridge Systems, added "We're thrilled to expand our additive manufacturing capabilities with the opening of this new location. We hope to bring value to the Bay Area community while being an integral part of the local manufacturing sector."

To learn more about the company's additive lineup or to see the new facility and check out the 3D printers, contact us at Hawk Ridge Systems. Want to learn more about the new Markforged FX20? Don't miss our live stream on June 23 at 11AM PT/2PM ET – register now!

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is a leading provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions to help clients exceed their business objectives. Their solutions include HP and Markforged 3D printing technologies, Artec and Creaform 3D scanners, and the full portfolio of Dassault Systèmes offerings, including SOLIDWORKS, and CAMWorks manufacturing software.

Hawk Ridge Systems is one of the largest, award-winning providers of additive manufacturing solutions, and has received the top SOLIDWORKS reseller award many times since its inception in 1996. The company also offers worldwide training through the Hawk Ridge Systems store.

Based in the Silicon Valley, Hawk Ridge Systems has 22 offices in the United States and Canada, providing coast-to-coast coverage in North America.

