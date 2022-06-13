FOUR CALIFORNIA AND TEXAS RMO ATTORNEYS NAMED "RISING STARS"

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasingly, when families, institutional trustees, professional fiduciaries and charitable beneficiaries find themselves embroiled in a will or trust dispute they turn to national probate litigation law firm RMO LLP, which announced that Super Lawyers recently recognized four of its standout attorneys in California and Texas as "Rising Stars" for their exemplary legal talent, including: Los Angeles Managing Partner Matthew Baker, San Diego Managing Partner David Greco, Houston Managing Attorney Andrea Uresti Barr, and Los Angeles Attorney Roshanne Katouzian.

To be featured in this selective list, which includes no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in each state, individuals are identified as the top, up-and-coming attorneys in each market who are either 40 years of age or under or who have been practicing law for ten or fewer years.

Matthew Baker is a Partner in and manages the firm's Los Angeles office. Baker's probate dispute practice focuses on representing beneficiaries and fiduciaries in contested trust, estate, probate and conservatorship litigation matters.

David Greco oversees the firm's San Diego office. Greco also chairs the firm's appellate practice. He represents beneficiaries, as well as professional and corporate fiduciaries – e.g. administrators, executors, trustees, conservators, and guardians – in contested trust, estate, and probate litigation matters, as well as related estate administration issues.

Andrea L. Uresti Barr manages the firm's Houston office. A seasoned probate litigator, Uresti-Barr's area of practice includes defending and prosecuting causes of action on behalf and against heirs, beneficiaries, fiduciaries, and creditors in probate, trust, guardianship, and power of attorney proceedings. She also handles contested estate, probate, and trust administrations.

Roshanne Katouzian is also based in the firm's Los Angeles office. She focuses her practice on representing beneficiaries, professional and corporate fiduciaries.

Selections are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, an affiliate of Thomson Reuters. The multi-phase selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, and a peer review. For more information, visit superlawyers.com.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on litigation contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

