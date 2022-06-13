BD Collaborates with Mayo Clinic Platform, Leveraging Real-World Clinical Data to Improve Post-Market Device Surveillance, Drive Innovation for Patient Care

BD is among the first companies to enter innovative partnership with Mayo Clinic Platform for access to world's largest collection of clinical data

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic Platform to access de-identified patient data from Mayo Clinic Platform_Discover to perform detailed post-market surveillance on its products to fuel innovation and unlock a faster, more efficient path to market, with the ultimate goal of improving patient care.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Logo (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)) (PRNewswire)

Mayo Clinic Platform_Discover, an enabling product of Mayo Clinic Platform, represents one of the most robust de-identified data sets available from 10 million patients, including both structured and unstructured data, images, 1.2 billion lab test results, 3 million echocardiograms and more than 640 million clinical notes. Using data mining, next generation artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools, BD will analyze the real-world data — which provides information outside what is typically gathered in a clinical trial — to generate deeper insight into the patient experience that will help the company accelerate and enhance innovation around both existing products and unmet needs.

"For years, randomized control trials have been considered the gold-standard in evaluating safety and efficacy for medical devices, but experts from industry and academia who are examining the tight parameters around clinical trials are seeing added value in leveraging insights from real-world data to truly understand whether we are meeting patients' needs," said Lisa Boyle, vice president of global clinical affairs and medical affairs strategy for BD. "We need to be leveraging real-world evidence, using datasets like those from Mayo Clinic Platform, to understand the many parameters that we wouldn't normally capture in a clinical trial and understand patients' care pathways and address the needs of diverse patients in order to establish better solutions for better outcomes and experiences."

By using the rich historical data for predictive modelling, BD also will look to make more accurate forecasts related to device use, to increase efficiency for new clinical trials and to generate evidence. BD will also apply the Mayo Clinic data to support new claims for its products and streamline medical device regulatory submissions.

"Our next generation analytical tools and curated de-identified patient data create a dynamic, privacy-protected environment for discovery that few in the industry can provide," said Steven Bethke, vice president for product portfolio, Mayo Clinic Platform. "Mayo Clinic Platform_Discover enables medical technology leaders such as BD to derive key insights as they develop solutions for their customers and patients as quickly and safely as possible."

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Contacts:





Media : Investors : Catherine Cronenberg Francesca DeMartino Corporate Communications SVP, Head of Investor Relations 201.783.9195 201.847.5743 catherine.cronenberg@bd.com francesca.demartino@bd.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)