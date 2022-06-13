about-face by Halsey announces Exclusive Retail Partnership with Ulta Beauty

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- about-face, the multi-dimensional color cosmetics brand founded by Ashley Frangipane, professionally known as Halsey, today announced its first and exclusive retail partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. Tomorrow, June 14, 2022, about-face will introduce a wide range of its award-winning and highly-pigmented vegan products on Ulta.com. Additionally, the brand's top-sellers will launch in select stores this summer as part of Sparked at Ulta Beauty, a curated assortment of emerging, up and coming beauty brands entering retail for the first time.

"This is a proud 'pinch-me' moment on an already amazing journey for about-face," said Halsey, founder and Chief Creative Officer. "I have shopped the Ulta Beauty aisles for years and I can't wait to see about-face on the shelves. "For me, the opportunity to partner with Ulta Beauty is a no-brainer, and I'm so excited to see our kickass, high-performing formulas in-store and online, bringing our products to more faces."

about-face launched during the pandemic as an exclusive DTC shopping experience. With a sharp focus on high-performing formulas delivered in vibrant hues with custom, color-matched packaging, the brand quickly established a strong presence online, building a social community fueled by artistry and self-expression resonating with the Gen Z consumer.

As the preferred beauty destination for Gen Z, Ulta Beauty offers undeniable synergies for about-face, making the retail partnership a meaningful and strategic next phase for the brand. With more than 1,300 stores across the country, Ulta Beauty provides a new touchpoint for consumers to discover about-face's vividly-colorful assortment. With vegan, cruelty-free and clean formulas, about-face also meets the needs and values of guests through Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty.

"We are thrilled to welcome about-face to the Ulta Beauty family," said Maria Salcedo, senior vice president of merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "Halsey's creative vision for cosmetics is demonstrated throughout every part of the collection, from beautifully pigmented shades to thoughtfully designed packaging. We can't wait for beauty lovers to discover about-face exclusively at Ulta Beauty and join us in celebrating the brand's passion, authenticity, individuality and self-expression."

Launched in January 2021, about-face has been a favorite amongst editors, influencers and pro-makeup artists. Founded on the freedom of creative expression, about-face has fostered a strong community that encourages members to share their vibrant-colored makeup looks, bringing each personal vision of authentic artistry to life. Customers and followers have made impactful impressions on social and digital channels by designing striking, graphic looks using some of the brand's best-selling products – award-winning Matte Fluid Eye Paints and pigment-loaded Shadowsticks.

"What started as a passion of mine has now turned into a brand being sold at Ulta Beauty, so all of this still feels surreal," said Halsey. "In starting about-face, I always wanted to create products that people could use as a form of expression, without any rules tied to what beauty 'should be'. I feel incredibly proud to stand back and see what this brand has already become thus far, and excited for where it is headed."

At Ulta Beauty, guests will experience a range of about face's hero products across collections, specifically best-selling shades of Matte Fluid Eye Paints, Shadow Fix Eye Primer, Shadowsticks and Matte Fix Lip Pencils. Selects of other franchises including Paint-It Matte Lip Color and Fractal Glitter Eye Paint, will be available on ulta.com. About-face will continue to launch a range of novel, highly innovative products at Ulta Beauty through the remainder of 2022.

About about-face:

Makeup without rules. Made for the many versions of you, about-face is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and all humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad and personal method to becoming the greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us and all experimental versions along the way. Our pigment-saturated, long-wearing, buildable formulas empower self-expression and are 100% vegan and cleanly formulated.

About Halsey:

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide. Her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, was released in August of 2021, was produced by Trent Rezno, and was nominated for a Grammy. It followed the release of Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. as well as numerous other countries.

Halsey also just kicked off their Love and Power Tour on May 17 starting in West Palm Beach, FL and will continue until September 22, ending in Dover, Delaware. During this tour, they are also headlining a variety of festivals, including Hangout Music Festival, Governors Ball, Summerfest, Festival d'été de Québec, Fuji Rock Festival, Kraków Live Festival and Firefly Music Festival.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list in November, 2020. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award.

In January 2021, Halsey introduced about-face, an award-winning, multi-dimensional makeup line made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

