Blockchain.com and Unstoppable Domains Introduce .blockchain, First Branded Domain Name

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Domains , the leading Web3 digital identity platform and NFT domain name provider with 2.4 million registered usernames, and Blockchain.com , the world's most trusted platform for transacting in crypto, today announced the launch of .blockchain NFT domains – the first ever branded top level domain by Unstoppable Domains. In the coming weeks, all 83 million Blockchain.com Wallet users will be able to get a free .blockchain domain from the Blockchain.com Wallet.

With Unstoppable Domains, users can secure NFT domains that give them full ownership and control of their digital identity. NFT domains like "carter.blockchain" replace long, alphanumeric wallet addresses, reducing the risk of sending the wrong address and making Web3 more approachable for everyone. They also provide a user-owned, secure, and portable Web3 identifier users can use to log into and transact with more than 200 apps, wallets, exchanges, marketplaces, games and the metaverse.

"With a .blockchain domain, our users can not only send and receive crypto as easily as they send email, but own their identity in Web3," said Lane Kasselman, Chief Business Officer at Blockchain.com. "Our partnership with Unstoppable Domains marks the first custom top level domain (TLD) and gives us a unique way to share the .blockchain name with the millions of users of the Blockchain.com Wallet."

The new .blockchain domains will also be available to buy through Unstoppable Domains, so people can further customize their domain or own more than one. Unstoppable Domains are minted on the Polygon blockchain with no minting fees and no renewal fees – once you claim an NFT domain, it's yours forever.

Last year, Unstoppable Domains added the ability for Blockchain.com Wallet users to send crypto to easy-to-remember domains like "jen.crypto" instead of long, alphanumeric wallet addresses, and in March added the ability for users to send to .x, .nft, .wallet, .coin, .bitcoin, .dao, and .888 domains using their Blockchain.com Wallet. With the addition of .blockchain, Blockchain.com customers can secure a personalized and portable NFT domain, free of charge.

"By offering free blockchain domains to their users, Blockchain.com is helping unlock the potential of Web3 for millions of people across the world," said Sandy Carter, SVP of Business Development at Unstoppable Domains. "We're thrilled to partner with the world's most trusted wallet to make Web3 and simple crypto payments more accessible to all."

Get early access to a free domain by signing up for the waitlist at https://www.blockchain.com/waitlist/blockchain-domain .

