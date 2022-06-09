Eagle Eye Power Solutions Lands New VP of Operations to Facilitate Continued Growth

Industry leader adds decades of proven sourcing and logistics experience with hire of Russ Johnston

MEQUON, Wis., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having recently moved into its new headquarters and nearly tripling in headcount, Eagle Eye Power Solutions just added another key hire with Russ Johnston, VP of Operations. With a history of success in sourcing, operations, and supply chain management, Johnston brings an invaluable skillset to this burgeoning company in the critical power industry.

Russ Johnston, VP of Operations, Eagle Eye Power Solutions (PRNewswire)

After thirteen consecutive years of strong year-over-year growth, Eagle Eye's continued success has recently resulted in:

Expanding its HQ footprint to 53,000 sq. ft.

Nearly tripling headcount across multiple locations

A 100% increase in annual revenue from 2020-2021

"Aligning our operations with sales will ensure our customer experience remains the hallmark of our company."

"With sales and demand ramping up, we knew we needed to add someone to our team that could elevate our operations to the next level. Having facilitated significant growth at companies throughout his career, we couldn't be more excited about the impact we're confident Russ will bring to our organization," said Ryan Sberna, Eagle Eye Power Solutions' CEO.

In his most recent role as Director of Sourcing for JM Ellsworth Co., Johnston oversaw the strategic planning, procurement, and logistics as the company tripled in size between 2016 and 2022. And with supply chain uncertainty increasing across all industries, along with evolving customer demands and condensed delivery times, the need to shore-up distribution processes has never been greater.

"Our primary core value at Eagle Eye is 'Customer First', which means we need to consistently deliver on the expectations we're setting for our growing customer base. Russ has the ability to align our operations with sales to ensure our customer experience remains the hallmark of our company," said Sberna.

"At this point in my career, I was looking for an opportunity to use my experience to help a promising small business grow into a mid-size one. With the business model and trajectory of Eagle Eye, there's little doubt that this is a company poised for significant year-over-year growth for the foreseeable future," said Johnston.

About Eagle Eye Power Solutions

Headquartered in Mequon, WI, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is the global leader in combining Critical Power Education, Solutions and Services. With a team of DC Power specialists to draw upon, Eagle Eye works with Utilities and other Critical Power clients to increase reliability, decrease costs, and meet compliance.

(PRNewsfoto/Eagle Eye Power Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eagle Eye Power Solutions