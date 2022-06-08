Star Buds Cannabis Co. partners with DoorDash Canada to launch cannabis pickup in Ontario

Canadian cannabis retailer, Star Buds Cannabis Co., brings in-app cannabis ordering and pickup to consumers in Barrie and Innisfil

TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Buds Cannabis Co., a Canadian cannabis retailer, operating under CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia, has entered into a partnership with DoorDash Technologies Canada to launch cannabis pickup on the DoorDash Marketplace app. The initial launch will be across Star Buds locations in Barrie and Innisfil, Ontario, bringing the accessibility and convenience of online ordering and pickup of cannabis products to consumers outside of metropolitan areas.

Star Buds Cannabis Co. aims to be a leader in transforming the physical cannabis retail landscape by solving the in-store, digital and logistical challenges of making cannabis available to all adult consumers in the Canadian market. Beginning today, Star Buds Cannabis Co. will provide an inclusive and diverse range of cannabis products and accessories on the DoorDash Canada Marketplace app in the launch locations, for online ordering and pickup.

"We are excited to partner with DoorDash Canada and enable cannabis pickup on the platform for Star Buds locations. We look forward to growing the partnership in the coming months and bringing online cannabis ordering and pickup in locations where permitted," stated Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO, CordovaCann Corp, which owns Star Buds Cannabis Co. "The partnership will grow the business and brand of Star Buds Cannabis Co., exposing more customers to our strong product selection and excellent customer service."

Both Star Buds Cannabis Co. and DoorDash Canada strongly believe in keeping local goods local and the social impact this has on communities and neighbourhoods across the country. Both companies share a commitment of empowering local communities and strive to give back to their customers and vendors. Star Buds' philanthropic commitment aligns with DoorDash Canada's values, prompting the partnership. To date, Star Buds Cannabis Co. locations across Canada have donated to local charities such as the Christmas Cheer Toy Drive in Barrie, ON, and The Main Street Project in Winnipeg, MB.

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the retail, processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

About DoorDash Canada

DoorDash Technologies Canada, Inc., a subsidiary of DoorDash Inc. is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite businesses across Canada. DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

brett@haydenir.com

(646) 536-7331

Investor Relations:

Mark Gundy

mark@cordovacann.com

(972) 240-1873

Company Contact:

Taz Turner

Chief Executive Officer

taz@cordovacann.com

(917) 843-2169

