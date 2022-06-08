Digimarc Launches Brand Integrity Solution to Help Brands Combat Costly Counterfeiting and Product Diversion

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), creator of Digimarc watermarks that are driving the next generation of digital identification and detection-based solutions, announced the launch of its Digimarc® Brand Integrity digital solution, which gives brands and their customers more sophisticated and flexible ways to verify the authenticity of products.

Digimarc's unique data-driven approach involves assigning each product unit a serialized digital identity that can be tracked in the cloud and accessed through a variety of on-package digital triggers, including the industry's most secure and covert: the Digimarc digital watermark. The powerful combination of digitized products and cloud-based data makes the process of authenticating items more accurate and scalable than traditional physical authentication measures.

"As counterfeiters have become more sophisticated and supply chains more diffuse, companies are recognizing that traditional brand protection approaches that are largely reactive and reliant on trained inspectors and specialized equipment are both ineffective and inefficient," said Ken Sickles, Chief Product Officer at Digimarc. "Digimarc has created a uniquely digital solution that leverages the ubiquity of smart phones and other digital devices to make product authentication much more streamlined and less prone to human error."

Moreover, Digimarc's support of dual-factor authentication, such as scanning both QR codes and digital watermarks on a single package, provides a strong defense against bad actors accustomed to easily circumventing lesser brand protection measures.

"Digitizing products with QR codes is a great starting point," he continues. "But, when coupled with a robust product cloud and covert digital watermarks, brands can gain even greater visibility into their products and offer their consumers the chance to do the same."

Without a singular source for product data, companies lack actionable intelligence about several product attributes. The Digimarc Brand Integrity solution helps brands to protect their reputations by giving every product a digital presence connected to a cloud-based record of its journey and interactions. This can prove a products' authenticity, uncovering counterfeits and their origin, and provide insight into a products' supply chain so that brands can anticipate issues and act fast.

Digimarc is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identifiers and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring digital counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc illuminates a product's journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.

