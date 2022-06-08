Creators' Legal Releases the Third Version of its Legal Platform for the Creator Economy

Creators' Legal Releases the Third Version of its Legal Platform for the Creator Economy

OAKLAND, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creators' Legal announced the release of the newest version of their fully integrated DIY legal platform for content creators. The latest version, which includes a full word style editor is now immediately available to all its' users.

"The most important feature is the word style editor. It has been the most requested feature since we began, we are very happy to now bring it to market." said Eric Farber, CEO at Creators' Legal.

Many customers have already benefited from the customization in the original version; however, this truly expands the ease of use of Creators' Legal. Also included in this version is the ability to add company logos to contracts to be able to have a more professional look and feel for Creators.

"Content Creators are businesses that require real business tools. This level of customization is the next step in our product development and roadmap to help meet the needs of Creators" Farber added. Creators' Legal is the first and only DIY legal platform built for the Creator Economy.

With close to 50 million people in the United States earning a living off content creation Creators' Legal is quickly becoming the tool of choice for the community.

Creators' Legal has over 170 contracts in more than 10 Creator categories including filmmakers, musicians, NFT creators, Podcasters, Web Series, Digital Creators, and more. The products are available on a per-use basis or through subscription. There is also an educational 2 program for students and faculty of creative schools and programs. All can be found at www.CreatorsLegal.com.

Eric Farber

Eric@CreatorsLegal.com

For more information on Creators Legal:

www.CreatorsLegal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Creators’ Legal