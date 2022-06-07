Miso Robotics Announces Collaboration with AWS to Test Robots at Scale

AWS RoboMaker Enables Miso to Run Hundreds of Simulations to Ensure Software Stability

PASADENA, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Miso Robotics – the company transforming the restaurant industry with robotics and intelligent automation – announced it is working together with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to begin testing the software powering Flippy 2 and Flippy Lite using AWS RoboMaker . The move to AWS RoboMaker is projected to allow Miso to run up to fifty simulations at once and will help the company turn future prototypes into functional products at a much quicker rate.

"Integrating into AWS RoboMaker has been a gamechanger for us to scale our products and make sure the software and its updates are ready to deploy with units in the field," said Chris Kruger, CTO of Miso Robotics. "We will go from running 12 simulations a month with single units to doing 100 in a night. By testing hundreds of configurations in parallel, we are able to save costs and develop products faster."

When deploying Flippy 2 and Flippy Lite through these configurations, testing will happen via simulation in the cloud. AWS simplifies the process by validating the simulations to build a stable baseline for any new architecture or software updates. Furthermore, comparing the performance of the units in a simulated role to the metrics of those in the field lets Miso track discrepancies and close the gap to ensure stability.

Kruger will present on "How Miso Robotics built an AI enabled Robot Fry Cook" at Amazon re:MARS in Las Vegas on June 22. The breakout session will look at the challenges overcame, and methods used to develop Flippy 2 and Flippy Lite from prototypes to essential products in the kitchens of the future.

Miso Robotics is primarily funded by individual investors and is one of the most successful crowdfund stories in history. With nearly 20,000 shareholders, the company has raised more than $50MM in crowdfunding to date and is currently in their Series E round, which kicked off with a market valuation of $500 million. To invest in Miso Robotics, visit: https://invest.misorobotics.com/ .

About AWS RoboMaker

AWS RoboMaker is a cloud-based simulation service that enables robotics developers to run, scale, and automate simulation without managing any infrastructure. RoboMaker Simulation WorldForge makes it possible to automatically create hundreds of pre-defined, randomized simulation worlds that replicate real-world conditions without engineering investment or managing world generation infrastructure.

About Amazon re:MARS

Amazon re:MARS , which takes place June 21-24 in Las Vegas, brings together thought leaders and technical experts who are building the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Attendees will learn how to apply the same concepts and technologies to solve customer problems and initiate change within their organizations.

About Miso Robotics

Miso Robotics is revolutionizing commercial foodservice through intelligent automation solutions that solve some of the largest gaps in back-of-house kitchen operations. Ready to make an immediate financial impact on a restaurant's bottom line, Miso's AI-driven platform incorporates robotics, machine learning, computer vision and data analytics to power and develop its breakthrough products, including: Flippy 2, CookRight and Sippy.

With real industry knowledge and learnings accrued through brand partnerships over its first five years, Miso's products are constantly evolving to drive consistency, increase productivity, reduce costs and improve the overall dining experience. Miso is now accepting new investors for its Series E round. To invest in the future of restaurant automation, visit: https://invest.misorobotics.com .

Miso Robotics' Press Contact

Joey Telucci, Golin

(650) 291-0086

jtelucci@golin.com

Miso Robotics is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier II of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from: Miso Robotics https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1710670/000110465922012145/tm222587d2_partiiandiii.htm

View original content:

SOURCE Miso Robotics