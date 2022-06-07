MAPS Appoints Jeff George and Dan Grossman to MAPS PBC Board of Directors

Experienced healthcare leaders bring decades of experience in global drug commercialization and patient access

Appointment brings significant pharmaceutical leadership experience to the MAPS PBC board

MDMA-assisted therapy, a novel treatment for PTSD with FDA breakthrough therapy designation, is on track for NDA submission in 2023 pending results of the confirmatory Phase 3 trial

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC) today announced the appointment of Jeff George and Dan Grossman, Ph.D., to serve on its Board of Directors, effective June 2, 2022. The non-profit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) Board of Directors is responsible for appointing members to the MAPS PBC Board of Directors, an important feature of the public benefit model.

"Jeff and Dan have world-class backgrounds and a wealth of experience which will help prepare us to successfully launch and commercialize MAPS' breakthrough therapy for PTSD. We are elated to welcome them to our team, which will continue to propel us toward achieving our mission." Amy Emerson , CEO, MAPS PBC

Jeff George brings over two decades of experience in global healthcare and corporate leadership across North America, Europe, and emerging markets. He is currently Managing Partner of Maytal Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity and venture capital firm he founded in 2017, and a Partner at Bridge Builders Collaborative, an early-stage venture firm focused on mental health. He previously served as the global CEO for both Sandoz and Alcon, at Novartis Group, where he served on the Executive Committee from 2008 to 2016. George serves on multiple boards of directors, including both publicly-listed and privately-held biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, as well as for five non-profit organizations. He holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, an M.A. from Johns Hopkins University, and a B.A. from Carleton College.

"I'm honored to join the MAPS PBC Board of Directors and to have the opportunity to work with the terrific MAPS PBC team to help bring this life-changing medicine to patients suffering from PTSD. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help advance MAPS PBC's mission to catalyze healing and well-being through the best-in-class drug development of psychedelic-assisted therapies." Jeff George, Board Director, MAPS PBC.

Dan Grossman is a Managing Director & Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's preeminent management consulting firms. He has nearly 20 years of experience in BCG's Health Care Practice Area, working with leading biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies on issues of corporate strategy, pipeline development, and commercializing innovation globally. His experience spans therapeutic areas, with significant depth across major areas of neuroscience. He has served as the head of Learning & Development for BCG in North America and is responsible for BCG's portfolio of proprietary data and software tools for the Health Care Practice. Grossman also serves as Treasurer and Executive Committee member of the Board of Trustees of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. He holds a Ph.D. from Princeton University and a B.A. from Harvard College.

"MAPS PBC is an organization on the cusp of commercializing groundbreaking innovation. I'm grateful to join the Board at this inflection point and for the opportunity to work with the Board and leadership team to advance psychedelic treatments and improve the lives of millions of people suffering from the most intractable and burdensome mental health conditions, such as PTSD." Dan Grossman, Board Director, MAPS PBC.

MAPS and MAPS PBC expect to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD in 2023. MAPS intends to apply for Priority Review, which reduces the target review time for a drug from ten months to six. Recent reporting from the National Center for PTSD estimates about 12 million Americans are currently living with PTSD , a nearly 50% increase over previous estimates, underscoring the substantial existing need for novel treatment options. The appointment of these seasoned leaders brings important commercial, market access, and organizational development expertise to MAPS PBC's board and organization to support accelerating the potential for patient access of this breakthrough therapy.

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world: Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $130 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education. MAPS has earned both the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator .

ABOUT MAPS PUBLIC BENEFIT CORPORATION (MAPS PBC)

MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC) catalyzes healing and well-being through psychedelic drug development, therapist training programs, commercialization, and patient access of prescription psychedelics while prioritizing public benefit above profit. Founded in 2014, MAPS PBC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. MAPS PBC is the parent company of MAPS EU, formed to organize and administer clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD in the United Kingdom and European Union.

