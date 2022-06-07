Junior Achievement Announces Winners of JA Titan® National Virtual Competition

Teams from JA of Wisconsin and JA of Northwestern Ohio Receive Honors.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three teams of Junior Achievement students representing JA of Wisconsin and JA of Northwestern Ohio have been selected as first-, second-, and third-place honorees at the national JA Titan® National Virtual Competition. A total of 29 teams from across the country participated in the competition.

The competition, which is made possible through the support of Janus Henderson Investors, is a national competition in which high school students compete as business CEOs in the phone industry, experiencing firsthand how an organization evaluates alternatives, makes decisions, analyzes the outcomes of those decisions, and then strategizes what to do next. Student teams from across the United States competed for the chance to win prizes and be named the JA Titan® of Business. The JA Titan® National Virtual Competition took place on May 18 and 19, 2022. Prizes were awarded to the three top performing teams.

The winning teams are:

1st Place: JA Titan ® of Business, JAWIS3, JA of Wisconsin

2nd Place: Tragic Tornadoes, JA of Northwestern Ohio

3rd Place: Tiffin Money Makers, JA of Northwestern Ohio

With a focus on financial literacy and insights into the workforce, JA Titan® brings business economics to life. As students work in teams, or on their own, to make financial decisions about production, marketing, research and development (R&D), and corporate social responsibility (CSR), they begin to see how every choice made in an organization relates to its future success.

