Humatics Accepted Into Universal Robots Prestigious UR+ Program

WALTHAM, Mass., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humatics is proud to announce its acceptance into Universal Robots+ (UR+) partner program effective June 6, 2022. Acceptance in the UR+ program was approved after extensive testing of the Humatics technology.

Universal Robot Arm Enabled with Microlocation (PRNewswire)

The UR+ program is designed to reduce time, cost and risk of automation for companies that are using Universal Robots to solve business problems with robotic automation and cobot collaboration. "We are excited to have Humatics as part of our rich ecosystem of third party solutions to help and add value to applications that require fine grain navigation and control to improve performance" shared Joe Campbell, Senior Manager of Applications Development and Strategic Marketing of Universal Robots.

Humatics can now be quickly implemented by UR customers directly in their platform to address numerous application challenges. The real-time location data capabilities enhance the ability for stand-alone precise control of UR robotic arms as well as how robotic arms can work in motion with numerous MiR models.

"Being accepted into the UR+ program demonstrates the value of having precise location information for complex navigation and control applications in the manufacturing and medical markets. We expect UR users to achieve significant success by adding the Humatics Microlocation capabilities to improve operational efficiency and increased profitability" shared Shawn Henry, CEO, Humatics Corporation.

Humatics is demonstrating its Microlocation technology at Automatte in Detroit, June 6 - 9 in booth 1343. Please visit our booth, or contact sales@humatics.com or visit www.Humatics.com for more information.

