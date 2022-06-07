FITO PAEZ ANNOUNCES HIS TOUR "EL AMOR, 30 AÑOS DESPUÉS DEL AMOR TOUR"

The Argentinian Superstar Will Visit Three Cities In The United States Starting October 6th

TICKETS WILL GO ON PRE-SALE STARTING WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8th. GENERAL ON-SALE BEGINS FRIDAY, JUNE 10th.

MIAMI, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announces Argentinian rock superstar Fito Paez's upcoming tour beginning October 6th. The tour titled El Amor, 30 Años Después del Amor, is a celebration of the thirtieth anniversary of his most successful album. The renowned singer-songwriter and eight-time Latin GRAMMY®, Latin GRAMMY® for Musical Excellence and and GRAMMY® award winner will visit the grand cities of Miami, Orlando and New York. This tour will commemorate one of the most transcendental works of his career, considered among the most influential in Spanish-speaking popular music in recent decades.

FITO PAEZ ANNOUNCES HIS UPCOMING TOUR IN 2022 "EL AMOR, 30 AÑOS DESPUÉS DEL AMOR".

Fito Paez, born in Rosario, Argentina in 1963, is one of the most outstanding artists within the rock genre in his country. "El Amor Después del Amor" is the Rosario-native's seventh studio album. The songs on the album mark a turning point for both Paez's career, both musically and compositionally, and the rock genre as a whole in Agentina. The album consists of fourteen hit songs that today have become rock classics: "El amor después del amor", "Brillante sobre el mic", "A rodar mi vida", "Un vestido y un amor", "Tumbas de la gloria", "La rueda mágica", are some of those unforgettable songs. The album featured guests, such as Charly García, Gustavo Cerati, Luis Alberto Spinetta, Mercedes Sosa, Fabiana Cantilo, Celeste Carballo, Andrés Calamaro, among others. The impact of the songs translated into sales as well. To date, "El Amor Después del Amor" remains the best-selling album in the history of Argentine popular music.

Today, 30 years after its original release, El Amor, 30 Años Después del Amor Tour will revisit this masterpiece. Tickets will go on pre-sale on American Express and Ticketmaster.com beginning Wednesday, June 8th at 10 AM Local Time General public sale begins this Friday, June 10th at 10 AM Local Time at theater box offices and through Ticketmaster.com.

DATE CITY VENUE Thursday, October 6, 2022 ORLANDO, FL HARD ROCK LIVE Saturday, October 8, 2022 MIAMI, FL JAMES L. KNIGHT CENTER Sunday, October 9, 2022 NEW YORK, NY RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL









About Loud And Live:

Loud And Live, an entertainment, marketing, media and live events company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence in the United States, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

