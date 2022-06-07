Creatd’s Vocal Platform Announces Upcoming App Launch and Record-Breaking KPIs

Vocal App will be available to select users in June and to the broader Vocal community in mid-July.

Creators have submitted over 150,000 stories to Vocal Challenges and collectively received nearly $1MM in Challenge rewards to help fund their creativity.

Since its launch last year, the Fiction community (1 of Vocal's 40 niche communities), has published over 40,000 stories from over 18,000 creators.

The platform boasts a reach of 175 million, with 40% based in North America , 15% based in Europe , 30% in Asia , 10% in Africa , and 5% around the rest of the world.

The Company has shifted its marketing focus from monthly to annual subscriptions, resulting in higher creator LTV (Lifetime Value).

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal , today provided an update on the highly-anticipated release of the Vocal mobile app for iOS, as well as shared record-breaking key performance metrics seen on the platform. With the app currently in development and in preliminary stages of beta testing, it is expected to be introduced to a select batch of Vocal users before June 30th, with its full roll-out to the broader Vocal community by mid-July.

The launch of the app will help further elevate the platform's value and support the Company's ongoing push to drive fan-building and connectivity between creators and their audiences. The app will leverage Vocal's existing "Subscribe" feature and its underlying technology to enable content discovery based on audiences' pre-selected preferences; app users will benefit from gaining quick and easy access to a custom in-app "Library" showcasing their subscribed-to stories, communities, and creators, producing a premiere, highly-curated reader experience.

Commented Creatd Founder and COO Justin Maury, "With the forthcoming release of the Vocal iOS app, we expect to see Vocal continue to break records across-the-board on key performance metrics. Vocal will only further cement its position as a homebase for creators looking to share their content, earn rewards, and discover their ideal audiences."

The introduction of Vocal's new iOS app is part of a wave of new features that have been added to Vocal to foster on-platform interactions, including the recent integration of Comments . Since the feature first launched in May 2022, over 7,000 comments have been posted on Vocal stories. These valuable on-platform exchanges—which creators had previously conducted in self-organized groups on platforms such as Facebook and Reddit—work to only further cement Vocal as a homebase for diverse creators of all shapes and sizes.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. The Company has four main business segments, or 'pillars': Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. Each pillar is characterized by a distinct revenue model, while operating on a shared-services structure and proprietary data collected from our multiple technology platforms. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

